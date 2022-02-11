NLC rejects Kaduna’s plan to seek workers opinion on union matters

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) yesterday said it has rejected plans by the Kaduna State government to meddle in what it calls the internal affairs of the union. Addressing a press conference in Kaduna yesterday, Ayuba Magaji Suleiman, the state chairman of the union, said: “Our attention has been drawn to a circular released by the Office of the Head of Service dated 2nd February with the caption; Membership of Trade Unions in the Public Service of Kaduna State.” Sulieman said the consent forms were to enable civil servants to indicate/confirm membership of union and give consent for union dues deduction from their salaries and be remitted to the union of choice.

