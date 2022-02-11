NLC rejects Kaduna’s plan to seek workers opinion on union matters

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) yesterday said it has rejected plans by the Kaduna State government to meddle in what it calls the internal affairs of the union. Addressing a press conference in Kaduna yesterday, Ayuba Magaji Suleiman, the state chairman of the union, said: “Our attention has been drawn to a circular released by the Office of the Head of Service dated 2nd February with the caption; Membership of Trade Unions in the Public Service of Kaduna State.” Sulieman said the consent forms were to enable civil servants to indicate/confirm membership of union and give consent for union dues deduction from their salaries and be remitted to the union of choice.
Related Articles
Borno in difficult situation over surrendered Boko Haram fighters –Zulum
Borno State Governor Babagana Zulum has admitted the ongoing surrender of repentant Boko Haram fighters has placed the state in difficult situation. Zulum, who on Saturday addressed military commanders and com- munity leaders in Gwoza and Bama, also admitted it would be difficult for many people to accept the surrendered insurgents. This came […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Ekiti guber: Next governor should come from south – Olujimi
The senator representing Ekiti South senatorial district at the National Assembly, Mrs Biodun Olujimi, has declared that her district should produce the next governor of the state. She said a candidate from her senatorial district should be supported to succeed Governor Kayode Fayemi during in the next governorship election in the state. Olujimi said power […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Thunder strikes two dead in Yenagoa
Tragidy struck at the airforce area of Yenagoa, Bayelsa State at the weekend as thunder reportedly struck two friends dead. New Telegraph learnt that the Saturday evening rain that came with thunder and lightening struck the two friends who just came back from work and were relaxing while playing with their phones. […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)