News

NLC rejects Kaduna’s plan to seek workers opinion on union matters

Posted on Author Baba Negedu Comment(0)

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) yesterday said it has rejected plans by the Kaduna State government to meddle in what it calls the internal affairs of the union. Addressing a press conference in Kaduna yesterday, Ayuba Magaji Suleiman, the state chairman of the union, said: “Our attention has been drawn to a circular released by the Office of the Head of Service dated 2nd February with the caption; Membership of Trade Unions in the Public Service of Kaduna State.” Sulieman said the consent forms were to enable civil servants to indicate/confirm membership of union and give consent for union dues deduction from their salaries and be remitted to the union of choice.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Borno in difficult situation over surrendered Boko Haram fighters –Zulum

Posted on Author Ahmed Mirnga, Maiduguri

Borno State Governor Babagana Zulum has admitted the ongoing surrender of repentant Boko Haram fighters has placed the state in difficult situation.   Zulum, who on Saturday addressed military commanders and com-  munity leaders in Gwoza and Bama, also admitted it would be difficult for many people to accept the surrendered insurgents.   This came […]
News

Ekiti guber: Next governor should come from south – Olujimi

Posted on Author Adewumi Ademiju

The senator representing Ekiti South senatorial district at the National Assembly, Mrs Biodun Olujimi, has declared that her district should produce the next governor of the state. She said a candidate from her senatorial district should be supported to succeed Governor Kayode Fayemi during in the next governorship election in the state. Olujimi said power […]
News

Thunder strikes two dead in Yenagoa

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

  Tragidy struck at the airforce area of Yenagoa, Bayelsa State at the weekend as thunder reportedly struck two friends dead.   New Telegraph learnt that the Saturday evening rain that came with thunder and lightening struck the two friends who just came back from work and were relaxing while playing with their phones.   […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica