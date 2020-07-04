News Top Stories

NLC: Reopen schools with due diligence, utmost caution

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa and Dominic Adewole Comment(0)

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) yesterday said the re-opening of schools must be done with due diligence and utmost precaution, given the overcrowded nature of schools at the both primary, secondary and tertiary levels. In similar vein, the Delta State chapter of the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT) yesterday rejected the directive by the Federal Government to re-open schools that were under lockdown to prevent the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

In a communique signed by NLC President, Ayuba Wabba, at the end of a joint meeting of NLC’s affiliate unions in the education sector and the education committee of the union, said adequate infrastructure needed to be provided in schools to ensure effective enforcement of the NCDC protocols and guidelines on COVID-19.

The communiqué further recommended: “There is need to re-adjust the Nigerian federal budget for education and implement measures in assisting institutions with financial burden of managing Covid-19; “It is important to adopt phased/structured education activities, adjust exams and lecture/teaching time; there is need for National Safe School policies to assist educational institutions to conduct risk assessment audit of schools in the country; “There is need to revisit the outsourcing policy of security personnel and cleaners, especially in institutions of higher learning to enable the institutions to have full control of the security personnel and cleaners, as private cleaners and security personnel cannot guarantee the health and safety of staff and students; “We call for the immediate releases of intervention funds to all institutions to enable them to provide needed safety measures; Provision of out-door learning environment for kids; “Strengthening e-learning facilities in primary and tertiary institutions through provision of customised electronic devices to all staff and students.

This is in order to complement traditional class settings and achieve physical distancing.” Meanwhile, the Delta State chapter of the NUT wondered why the Federal Government contemplated reopening, instead of engaging medical experts in research work for the cure of the pandemic.

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Buhari: We’ll protect vulnerable, poor Nigerians

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

President Muhammadu Buhari has vowed to sustain pro-poor spending in order to cushion the effects of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic on the people. He stated that the recently developed Economic Sustainability Plan, aimed at stimulating the economy amid the COVID-19 pandemic, will extend protection to very poor Nigerians and other vulnerable groups through pro-poor spending. […]
News

INEC suspends fresh voters’ registration ahead of Ondo governorship polls

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh and Johnchuks Onuanyim

…as APC aspirant canvasses direct primaries The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) yesterday suspended Continuous Voters Registration (CVR) ahead of the October 10, 2020 governorship election in Ondo State. Besides, INEDC said it would not distribute Permanent Voters Card (PVCs), transfer of registration and replacement of lost or defaced PVC in the state before the […]
News

COVID-19: Lagos urges prospective pilgrims to defer till 2021

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

F ollowing ban on international pilgrims from this year’s 2020 Hajj by the Saudi Arabian authority due to COVID-19 pandemic, the Lagos State Government yesterday urged intending pilgrims to defer the exercise till 2021.   The government, however, advised the pilgrims who had already paid for the pilgrimage not to seek refund of their money […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: