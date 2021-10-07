Metro & Crime

NLC, residents give FG, Ogun 21 days to fix Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway

The Ogun State chapter of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and residents of Sango Ota area of the state yesterday gave the Federal and Ogun State Governments a 21-day ultimatum to fix the Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway.

They threatened to shut down the state in a mass protest if the governments fail to yield to their demands. Hundreds of members of the NLC and residents of Sango Ota, under the aegis of Ota Progressive Youth Initiative stormed the expressway to protest the deplorable condition of the road. The Protesters were armed with placards with various inscriptions such as: “Repair our road with immediate effect or face the wrath of the masses” and “400 percent hike in transport fare due to bad road”, “Our roads are death traps,” “Fix our roads, No good roads, No payment of tax”, “Our taxes are meant for fixing road, so what happens” and “Industries in Ota are relocating and closing down due to bad roads”, among others. The Protesters shut down the road from Joju bus stop, leaving scores of motorists stranded. New Telegraph reports that, this was the second time in the last one month that residents would be protesting the deplorable state of the road which has become users’ nightmare.

Speaking on behalf of the protesters, the state Chairman of NLC, Comrade Bankole Emmanuel, lamented that despite the visit of Abiodun and the Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola to assess the condition of the road, nothing had been done. Bankole said, “Few weeks back, the Governor and Minister were here, telling us that they will commence the reconstruction of the road. “We are surprised that since when they came, not even a single tipper of gravel has been put on the road.”

