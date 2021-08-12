NLC seeks constitutionalism in Tunisia

Following the political unrest in Tunisia, the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), has called on the Tunisian government to ensure that the provisions of the Tunisian Constitution are held sacrosanct while undertaking reforms. President of the NLC, Ayuba Wabba, in a statement yesterday in Abuja, maintained that Congress does not wish to meddle in the internal political processes of Tunisia, however, it was not out of place to extend solidarity with Tunisian workers and trade union organisations, given their concerns for democratic stability, social dialogue, national cohesion and inclusive development.

Wabba further commended the refusal of the Tunisian military to interfere in the political process in Tunisia, and for maintaining the civilian character of the State. He said: “The recent actions of Tunisia’s President relying on Article 80 of the Tunisian Constitution is viewed by some as necessary to arrest a relapse into the state of affairs that precipitated the mass protests which snowballed into the famed ‘Arab Spring’ revolution.”

