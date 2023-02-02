NLC seeks downward review of political office holders’ pay

As the Revenue and Mobilisation Fiscal Commission tinkers with the idea of reviewing the salaries of political office holders upward, the President, Nigeria Labour Congress, Comrade Ayuba Wabba, has advised against the idea, saying it should rather be reviewed downward.

Giving the advice yesterday in Lagos, the outgoing President, NLC, Comrade Ayuba Waba, said instead of raising the salaries it should be reviewed downward and the surplus used in improving the welfare poor Nigerians.

Ayuba, in a goodwill message at the first National Labour Adjudication forum organised by the Nigeria Employers’ Consultative Association (NECA) in Lagos, said: “When we were requested to make a submission in the revenue and mobilisation and fiscal commission that they wanted to do an upward review of salaries of political office holders, we told them that they are part of Nigeria’s problem. The public hearing is taking place concurrently in all zones.

“We warned them that you are part of the problem that we have today why? In 2008, they reviewed the earnings of political office holders by 100 per cent, which brought about the agitations.

“Some of the political office holders have fleets of cars and we take care of them with our taxes. Some of them control security votes that they cannot account for. In all honesty, we cannot support the idea.”

The NLC President maintained that it was only judges that should be entitled to salary review because they don’t have any other means.

He warned that if they go ahead with the proposed plan to review the salaries of political office holders, it would lead to a lot disharmony in the system.

“Against what are you bench marking? Is the economy doing well? We are suffering. Recent report says about 100 million people fall into poverty. In fact, we will advise them to review it downward and use the surplus to solve the problems of the majority of Nigerians that are wallowing in poverty.”

He also pointed out that workers must enjoy surplus for businesses to flourish.

According to him, “if workers are working without earning a living there will be problem and businesses that are not making profit will cause problems. When workers share part of the surplus, businesses will also flourish. It is a fundamental rights and principle of ILO.”

The NLC boss emphasised on the collective bargaining, which he said would avert disharmony and strike.

“For us to achieve harmonious relationship, we must conform with the standard of the International Labour Organisation (ILO),” he added.

Waba stressed that workers embarked on strike when their fundamental rights are trampled upon or agreements are not fulfilled by the government.

“Right to strike is legal globally even in advanced economy, when the fundamental conditions of workers are infringed upon then, strike becomes the option.

“ILO says the only service that is strictly essential is Air traffic controller but recently the air traffic controller went on strike in the west Africa sub-region went on strike because condition of service not reviewed for 10.years.

“No worker will like to go on strike because it is not luxury. In the developed country, workers have assurance of package after retirement but in Nigeria, workers asked government to increase retirement age. Strike can be averted if collective bargaining is worked on,” said Waba.

