NLC seeks downward review of political office holders’ pay

As the Revenue and Mobilisation Fiscal Commission tinkers with the idea of reviewing the salaries of political office holders upward, the President, Nigeria Labour Congress, Comrade Ayuba Wabba, has advised against the idea, saying it should rather be reviewed downward. Giving the advice yesterday in Lagos, the outgoing President, NLC, Ayuba Waba, said instead of raising the salaries it should be reviewed downward and the surplus used in improving the welfare poor Nigerians.

Ayuba, in a goodwill message at the first National Labour Adjudication forum organised by the Nigeria Employers’ Consultative Association (NECA) in Lagos, said: “When we were requested to make a submission in the revenue and mobilisation and fiscal commission that they wanted to do an upward review of salaries of political office holders, we told them that they are part of Nigeria’s problem.

The public hearing is taking place concurrently in all zones. “We warned them that you are part of the problem that we have today why? In 2008, they reviewed the earnings of political office holders by 100 per cent, which brought about the agitations. “Some of the political office holders have fleets of cars and we take care of them with our taxes. Some of them control security votes that they cannot account for. In all honesty, we cannot support the idea.”

