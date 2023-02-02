News

NLC seeks downward review of political office holders’ pay

Posted on Author Sunday Ojeme Comment(0)

As the Revenue and Mobilisation Fiscal Commission tinkers with the idea of reviewing the salaries of political office holders upward, the President, Nigeria Labour Congress, Comrade Ayuba Wabba, has advised against the idea, saying it should rather be reviewed downward. Giving the advice yesterday in Lagos, the outgoing President, NLC, Ayuba Waba, said instead of raising the salaries it should be reviewed downward and the surplus used in improving the welfare poor Nigerians.

Ayuba, in a goodwill message at the first National Labour Adjudication forum organised by the Nigeria Employers’ Consultative Association (NECA) in Lagos, said: “When we were requested to make a submission in the revenue and mobilisation and fiscal commission that they wanted to do an upward review of salaries of political office holders, we told them that they are part of Nigeria’s problem.

The public hearing is taking place concurrently in all zones. “We warned them that you are part of the problem that we have today why? In 2008, they reviewed the earnings of political office holders by 100 per cent, which brought about the agitations. “Some of the political office holders have fleets of cars and we take care of them with our taxes. Some of them control security votes that they cannot account for. In all honesty, we cannot support the idea.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

PDP governorship aspirant seeks dissolution of Ogun executive council

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran

A governorship aspirant in the Ogun State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Mr. Segun Sowunmi, instituted a suit at the Court of Appeal sitting in Ibadan. He is praying the appellate court to set aside the judgment of the Ogun State High court which struck out his suit seeking the dissolution of the […]
News Top Stories

Ortom berates FG’s insensitivity to ASUU strike

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen, MAKURDI

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, has fired another broadside at the President Muhammadu Buhari-led All Progressives Congress (APC) government, lamenting intractable killings and hardship citizens of the country are passing through, saying that the government may have been enmeshed in voodoo, with powers derived from fetish means to impoverish the citizenry.   Besides, the governor […]
News Top Stories

PDP disqualifies two presidential aspirants

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze

We can’t afford another mistake in 2023 – Wike The presidential screening committee of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has disqualified two out of the 17 aspirants screened for the May 28 primary. Chairman of the committee Senator David Mark who announced this at the end of the exercise, however refused to disclose the disqualified […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica