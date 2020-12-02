News Top Stories

NLC: Some states yet to implement N30,000 wage

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa Abuja Comment(0)

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has raised concerns that some states were yet to commence implementation of the national minimum wage which was signed into law by President Muhammadu Buhari one year and eight months ago.

 

After series of negotitions, the new minimum wage – N30,000 – was signed into law by President Buhari in April 2019, followed thereafter with more negotiations on consequential adjustments which was concluded with the Federal Government in September that same year.

 

NLC President, Comrade Ayuba Wabba, raised the concerns at the 2nd Youth National Delegates conference, yesterday, in Abuja with the theme  Young Workers, Trade Union and the Future of Work.’

 

Wabba, who lamented the unfair treatment workers in the country were being subjected to, maintained that the fight against injustice and substandard living conditions was a collective fight.

 

According to him, “Almost two years after the new national minimum wage was signed into law, some state governments have refused to pay despite the prevailing inflation. I call on our young comrades to see the fight against wage injustice and sub-standard living conditions as your own fight.

 

“You are the greatest beneficiaries of improved wages and conditions of living because you will enjoy these benefits longer than older workers. So, roll up your sleeves, dust up your jeans, strap up your sneakers and get ready to be in the front of the barricades.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

NIREC declares 3-day fasting, prayers against COVID-19

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa

Disturbed over the increasing number of deaths and infections arising from the COVID-19 pandemic both in Nigeria and across the world, the Nigerian Inter-Religious Council (NIREC), has declared a three-day nationwide intensive fasting and prayers. The 3-day special prayers tagged ‘Nineveh’, has been scheduled to hold from Friday, July 3 to Sunday, July 5, 2020, […]
News

Ortom signs 2020 revised budget of N108.8bn

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen MAKURDI

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, yesterday signed into law, the revised appropriation bill of N108.8 billion for the year 2020. The revised budget has a total reduction of N80 billion from the earlier N190.8billion assented to by the governor. This translates to 43 per cent reduction in the earlier reviewed budget signed by the governor […]
News

A season of stray-bullets, cult killings

Posted on Author Dominic Adewole

It is a sign of bad times. Multiple killings and violence are all over the place. If they are not killing themselves for ritual, sharing formula of money, reprisal attacks, stray bullets from a trigger-happy policeman or rival cult groups, will cut their life short. Over 280 suspected cult members have been arrested during initiation […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: