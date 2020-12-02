NLC: Some states yet to implement N30,000 wage

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has raised concerns that some states were yet to commence implementation of the national minimum wage which was signed into law by President Muhammadu Buhari one year and eight months ago.

After series of negotitions, the new minimum wage – N30,000 – was signed into law by President Buhari in April 2019, followed thereafter with more negotiations on consequential adjustments which was concluded with the Federal Government in September that same year.

NLC President, Comrade Ayuba Wabba, raised the concerns at the 2nd Youth National Delegates conference, yesterday, in Abuja with the theme Young Workers, Trade Union and the Future of Work.’

Wabba, who lamented the unfair treatment workers in the country were being subjected to, maintained that the fight against injustice and substandard living conditions was a collective fight.

According to him, “Almost two years after the new national minimum wage was signed into law, some state governments have refused to pay despite the prevailing inflation. I call on our young comrades to see the fight against wage injustice and sub-standard living conditions as your own fight.

“You are the greatest beneficiaries of improved wages and conditions of living because you will enjoy these benefits longer than older workers. So, roll up your sleeves, dust up your jeans, strap up your sneakers and get ready to be in the front of the barricades.”

