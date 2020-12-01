News

NLC: Some states yet to implement new minimum wage

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa, Abuja Comment(0)

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), has raised concerns that some states were yet to commence implementation of the national minimum wage which was signed into law by President Muhammadu Buhari about a year and eight months ago.
After series of negotiations, the new minimum wage was signed into law by President Buhari in April 2019, followed thereafter with more negotiations on consequential adjustments which was concluded with the Federal Government in September that same year.
NLC President, Comrade Ayuba Wabba raised the concerns at the 2nd Youth National Delegates conference on Tuesday in Abuja with the theme ‘Young Workers, Trade Union and the Future of Work.’
Wabba, who lamented the unfair treatment workers in the country were being subjected to, maintained that the fight against injustice and substandard living conditions was a collective fight.
In his words: “Almost two years after the new national minimum wage was signed into law, some state governments have refused to pay despite the prevailing inflation. I call on our young comrades to see the fight against wage injustice and sub-standard living conditions as your own fight.
“You are the greatest beneficiaries of improved wages and conditions of living because you will enjoy these benefits longer than older workers. So, roll up your sleeves, dust up your jeans, strap on your sneakers and get ready to be in the front of the barricades.”
Wabba warned that the increasing evolution in the the world of work has imposed daunting challenges on Nigerian workers and trade unions especially with the emergence of platform businesses and the reality of their iron clench resistance against unionization

Our Correspondent
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

