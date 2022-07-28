NLC storms N’Assembly over ASUU strike

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and its affiliate unions, yesterday stormed the National Assembly in a solidarity protest over the inability of the Federal Government to address the demands of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) whose members have been on strike for five months. National President of the NLC, Ayuba Wabba, said the protest was held against security advice because organised labour was convinced it was on the right path and the government had enough resources to fix the problems in the education system in the country.

Wabba said they were at the National Assembly to express the grievances of Nigeria workers. He said the NLC has given he government two weeks to resolve the issues surrounding the ASUU strike or face a total shutdown of the country. “We want to replace the inconsistent IPPIS with the UTAS payment platform for all universities; Respect/honour collective bargaining agreements that were freely and mutually reached with the union. “Fast-track the regeneration of 2009 agreement with SSANU; Improve funding for both Federal and State Universities; Implement the monthly payment of Earned Allowances and complete the payment of the arrears owed since 2012; Release the White Papers of the Visitation Panels; Properly reintegrate Staff School Teachers and pay their arrears and End the usurpation of nonteaching positions by teaching staff.”

