NLC strike: Kaduna govt sets up Commission of Inquiry

The Kaduna State government yesterday said it has set up a Judicial Commission of Inquiry into the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) strike of May 2021, in the state. The state government also named Justice Ishaq Bello, a retired judge as chairman of the commission. A statement issued by the Special Adviser on Media and Communication, Mr Muyiwa Adekeye yesterday, also mentioned former Attorney-General of Cross River State, Eyo Ekpo and Mrs Joan Jatau- Kadiya, former Attorney- General of Kaduna State, as members. According to the statement, former Deputy National Secretary of the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ), Chom Bagu, was also a member of the commission. Adekeye listed other members of the commission to include AVM Rabiu Dabo, Dr Nasirudeen Usman and Malam Mohammed Isah Aliyu.
Related Articles
Kano-Kaduna rail line to commence in July –Amaechi
The Minister of Transportation, Mr. Chibuike Amaechi, yesterday, noted that work would commence on the Kano-Kaduna railway project. This is even as the ministry is relentlessly completing the construction of the Lagos- Ibadan rail project, already scheduled for commissioning in June this year. The minister said this when he led a delegation of Nigerian Shippers […]
Sanwo-Olu warns against threats of climate change
Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo- Olu, yesterday said the increased impacts of natural disasters felt across the world in the past year showed that climate change was no longer a speculative danger, but a real phenomenal threat to humanity and safety of the environment. Due to the geographical location of the state as a coastal […]
General Buratai And His Loyalty To Nigeria
“The best system of governance is a democracy, and we must all ensure that Nigeria’s democracy remains stable and steady. We will not allow any force, elements or destabilizing agents in or outside our country to set our beloved country on fire. We remain resolute in doing everything possible to ensure that subversive elements, detractors […]
