NLC strike: Kaduna govt sets up Commission of Inquiry

Posted on Author Baba Negedu, Comment(0)

The Kaduna State government yesterday said it has set up a Judicial Commission of Inquiry into the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) strike of May 2021, in the state. The state government also named Justice Ishaq Bello, a retired judge as chairman of the commission. A statement issued by the Special Adviser on Media and Communication, Mr Muyiwa Adekeye yesterday, also mentioned former Attorney-General of Cross River State, Eyo Ekpo and Mrs Joan Jatau- Kadiya, former Attorney- General of Kaduna State, as members. According to the statement, former Deputy National Secretary of the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ), Chom Bagu, was also a member of the commission. Adekeye listed other members of the commission to include AVM Rabiu Dabo, Dr Nasirudeen Usman and Malam Mohammed Isah Aliyu.

