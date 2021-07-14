News

NLC strike: Kaduna govt swears in Commission of Inquiry members

Kaduna State Government yesterday disclosed that it is confident that the quality of the members and the leadership of the Commission of Inquiry that will look into the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) strike of May, will find answers to the key questions agitating the minds of Nigerians. Governor Nasir El- Rufai, who made this known, after swearing six out of the seven members of Commission of Inquiry yesterday, said the seventh member, Dr Nasirudeen Usman, was on an official assignment.

The governor also said the chairman and members, “were carefully selected, to look into this event and give us factual and legal recommendations as to actions that the Federal Government as well as the state government may need to take, to ensure that no state in Nigeria, and in particular the people of Kaduna State, do not have to go through what they went through in the four days, starting from the 16th to the 19th of May 2021.” It will be recalled that Kaduna State Government announced Justice Ishaq Bello, a retired Judge, as the chairman of the Judicial Commission of Inquiry to look into the NLC strike of May 2021 last Tuesday.

