NLC suspends Kaduna strike action

…as FG holds conciliatory meeting with Labour, El-Rufai

Following intervention by the Federal Government, the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), has suspended its strike action in Kaduna State

The NLC President, Comrade Ayuba Wabba, who briefed newsmen after its National Administrative Council (NAC) in Kaduna State, revealed that the Congress decided to suspend the action as it has formally received a letter to dialogue with the government.

Minster of Labour and Employment, Sen. Chris Ngige had on Wednesday invited both the Kaduna State Governor, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai and the leadership of the NLC to an emergency conciliatory meeting in Abuja, holding Thursday.

The invitation, which was addressed and related to both parties in separate letters, directed the NLC and the governor to ensure they maintain the status quo ante bellum, pending the resolution of the issues in contention.

