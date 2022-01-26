NLC suspends nationwide protests over fuel subsidy removal

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), yesterday suspended its nationwide protests slated for January 27 and February 2 over the Federal Government’s plan to remove fuel subsidy.

The President, Ayuba Wabba, in a statement co-signed by the General Secretary, Emmanuel Ugboaja, said they decided to shelve the strike during their National Executive Council (NEC) meeting because of the Federal Government’s decision to suspend the move to remove fuel subsidy. Organised labour had decided to cripple the economy should government go ahead with its plan to remove subsidy on petroleum products, which would have jacked up petrol pump price to a minimum of N320 per litre.

The statement partly reads: “The policy of removal of petrol subsidy, as we all know, has become a euphemism for a hike in the pump price of petrol.

“After a series of statutory organ meetings culminating in a National Executive Council (NEC) meeting, which took place on December 17, 2021, the NLC renewed its traditional position of resisting an incessant increase in the pump price Chukwu David of petrol.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...