News Top Stories

NLC suspends strike in Imo for 2 weeks

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa Comment(0)

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has suspended the strike in its Imo State chapter for two weeks to enable the state government address the demands of workers. The body said yesterday it decided to suspend the strike following the intervention of some highly respected Nigerians from within and outside the state. In a statement, NLC President Joe Ajaero said the suspension was also to enable voters to vote in Saturday’s House of Assembly election.

He said: “Due to persistent interventions by highly respected and well-meaning Nigerians from within and outside Imo State; assurances by agents of the state government to make amends; and especially, in order to have an enabling environment for citizens in the state to perform their civic duty on March 18 by way of voting for the House of Assembly candidates of their choice, on behalf of the NLC, I hereby announce the suspension of the ongoing strike action in Imo. “The suspension is expected to last for two weeks during which the state government or its agencies are expected to meet up with the demands of the workers in the state. “In the event, this window of opportunity is not being utilised, the NLC will be left with no choice but to resume the suspended action with more ferocity.”

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Schools’ resumption: Delta trains over 5,690 teachers on COVI9-19 protocols

Posted on Author Dominic Adewole

Ahead of August 4 resumption of schools, Delta State Government has trained over 5,690 teachers in the state on COVID-19 protocols as part of moves to prevent the students and pupils from contacting the pandemic. The state Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education, Patrick Ukah, said the move was in a bid to ensure adequate […]
News

Winners to cart away 20 houses, 24 cars in Globacom’s Festival of Joy promo

Posted on Author Adeola Adeniyi

Globacom subscribers are in for another exciting end of the year as the national telecommunications service provider launches a promo dubbed Festival of Joy during which 20 units of houses, 24 brand new cars, 100 generators, 200 sewing machines and 1,000 rechargeable fans will be won in addition to other expensive prizes. The company, which […]
News

Lagos puts resumption plans on hold

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

Indications yesterday emerged that Lagos State government may postpone the planned resumption of schools due to the increasing cases of COVID-19 in the state, New Telegraph has learnt. Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu had earlier announced gradual re-opening of schools on August 3, directing students in transitional classes, who have mandatory public exams ahead of them, to […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica