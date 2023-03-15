NLC suspends strike in Imo for 2 weeks

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has suspended the strike in its Imo State chapter for two weeks to enable the state government address the demands of workers. The body said yesterday it decided to suspend the strike following the intervention of some highly respected Nigerians from within and outside the state. In a statement, NLC President Joe Ajaero said the suspension was also to enable voters to vote in Saturday’s House of Assembly election.

He said: “Due to persistent interventions by highly respected and well-meaning Nigerians from within and outside Imo State; assurances by agents of the state government to make amends; and especially, in order to have an enabling environment for citizens in the state to perform their civic duty on March 18 by way of voting for the House of Assembly candidates of their choice, on behalf of the NLC, I hereby announce the suspension of the ongoing strike action in Imo. “The suspension is expected to last for two weeks during which the state government or its agencies are expected to meet up with the demands of the workers in the state. “In the event, this window of opportunity is not being utilised, the NLC will be left with no choice but to resume the suspended action with more ferocity.”

