Business

NLC tackles Abia govt over salary arrears pension, benefits

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

The Nigeria Labour Congress, (NLC), has served a notice of intention to call out workers for strike in Abia State over the government’s refusal to offset arrears of salaries and pension retirement benefits.

Towards this end, Congress has given a 14-day ultimatum to the government to address all the industrial infractions against workers, failure of which, it would embark on a long-drawn protest in the state.

In a letter dated 13th February 13, 2023, signed by the President of NLC, Comrade Joe Ajaero and forwarded to the State Governor, Dr Okezie Ikpeazu, the Congress also warned the government to stop the victimisation of workers and trade unions in the state.

 

The letter read: ” Pursuant to the declaration of a trade dispute with the Abia State Government,we write to notify the Abia State Government that workers in Abia State will withdraw their services and cooperation with the Abia State Government until the following arrears of unpaid salaries and pension benefits of Abia State workers and pensioners, respectively, are fully offset.

 

They include, among others, Unpaid Pension–August–December 2014 (5 months); Unpaid Pension– January–December 2018 (12 months); Arrears of Unpaid Gratuity– 21 years (2001–2022);Nonimplementation of Harmonized percentage increases in Pension Benefits;Non Implementation of Minimum Pension. Others include unpaid salaries and allowances owed Abia State workers in different State Government ministeries, departments, agencies , schools and local governments,among others.

Local Government Employees– 3 months;Staff of ABSUTH– 23 month’s salary arrears; Secondary School Teachers–11 months of salary arrears ; Pensioners in Abia State–30 months pension benefits; Workers in Abia State Polytechnic–30 months salary arrears and Workers in Abia State College of Education –29 months salary. ”

Furthermore,the approval of CONHESS is yet to be implemented in Abia State since May 2021 till date.It is on record that the NBTE withdrew the accreditation of the Abia State Polytechnic recently.

”The list of infractions against worker’s in Abia State goes on and on.N30,000 minimum national minimum wage is yet to be implemented in Abia State despite the State being an oil producing State with additional revenue from the national coffers,” it further stated.

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Business

Group: Stop buying transformers for DisCos

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

A human rights group, Africa Anti-Slavery Coalition (AASLAC), has advised Nigerians to organise themselves and resist the emerging trends where they are being compelled to be buy transformers for electricity distribution companies (DisCos). In a press statement issued in Lagos, the group lamented that Nigerians were being subjected to all manner of exploitation by DisCos […]
Business

JAC J7 Sleek hits Nigerian roads

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Call it a masterpiece, or a star or a dream come true or a show stopper. With whichever you decide to settle with, you are absolutely right. All the aforementioned adjectives can rightly be used to describe the wonders on wheels- aptly called the JAC J7, and nicknamed The Sleek. This car, which is one […]
Business

CIIN, NCRIB partner to push penetration rates

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

As part of efforts to increase insurance adoption, the Chartered Insurance Institute of Nigeria (CIIN) has assured the Nigerian Council of Registered Insurance Brokers (NCRIB) of its collaboration to ensure the propagation of the gospel of compulsory insurances as well as boost the insurance penetration level in the country.   The President of CIIN, Sir […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica