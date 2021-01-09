News

NLC threatens industrial, legal actions over workers’ salary deductions in Kano

The Kano State Chapter of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has expressed its determination to embark on strike if the Kano State government continues deduction of workers and pensioners salaries in the state. The state government had, in a release, said that the deductions made in the months of November and December, 2020, were meant to keep governance going due to fall in Federal allocations and Internally-Generated Revenue occasioned by the negative impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

It added that the decision was to prevent issues of half salary, batch payment or on the extreme, lay off of workers. Meanwhile, the Chairman of the NLC Chapter in Kano, Comrade Dr. Kabiru Ado Minjibir, during a media briefing organised by the NLC, TUC and Joint negotiating Council, said the state government should stop further deductions and promptly payback the two months so far deducted or face legal and industrial actions.

“Should there be any further deduction, reversal or any foul play on salary or pension under whatever excuse, the labour unions would be left with no other alternative than to take appropriate legal and / or industrial action to seek for redress.” “The labour unions are not ready to accept any further unilateral deduction of pension and salary or any other legitimate earning of any worker or pensioner in the state.” We urge the government to immediately refund the deducted amounts for both workers and pensioners in the months of November and December, 2020,” emphasised the labour Leader.

