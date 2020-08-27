NLC threatens to tackle infractions on workers’ rights

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) yesterday said it will mobilise action against state governments and other employers of labour using the COVID-19 pandemic as a ploy to sack workers and undermine their rights. NLC President, Mr. Ayuba Wabba, said this while speaking with newsmen on the commencement of the Central Working Committee (CWC) meeting of the NLC in Abuja. Wabbasaidorganisedlabour and its allies would tackle any infractiononworkers’rights. According to him, organ-ised labour was worried at the trend whereby workers were being used as scapegoats for the economic challenges brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic. “Wearehavingthismeeting at a time when workers are goingthroughvariouschallenges.

“We expect to make far reaching pronouncements on how to engage employers of labour that have tried to undermine the fundamental rights of workers, especially state governments. “If you remember, we had written to two state governors on the issue, while one had responded, the other has not.

“We are going to tackle them headlong. This is because we believe that people must respect the rule of law, especially those in authority. “We cannot fold our hands and people continue to undermine our laws and the rights of workers and we continue to lament.

“In proceeding with this action, we thought that we should consult with our organs so that we will decide how to deal with the fundamental issuesaffectingNigerianworkers at the moment,” he said.Wabba noted that the labour movement had recently intervened in disputes in the aviation sector, banking sector, manufacturing sector and others that had tried to sack workers and trample on their rights. He said such industries did so in the guise of responding to challenges of COVID-19 without recourse to due process of law and collective dialogue. The NLC president said the CWC meeting would afford the central labour organisation the opportunity to prioritise its engagements and to decode areas to tackle first.

