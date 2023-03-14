NLC To Embark On Seven Days Warning Strike, Gives FG Ultimatum

Top Stories

The Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) will on Monday, March 20 embarked on a seven-warning strike if the Federal Government does not end the current Naira and fuel scarcity in the country.

The Union in a communiqué jointly signed by its President, Joe Ajaero, and General Secretary, Emmanuel Ugboaja, on Tuesday also issued a seven-day ultimatum to the Nigerian government to solve the poor implementation of the Naira redesign policy which has caused considerable pain and hardship for the people.

The union made its position known at the end of the congress’ Central Working Committee (CWC) meeting held on Monday.

“They are presidential/national assembly elections; scarcity of Petroleum motor spirit (PMS) and redesigning of the Naira notes and its aftermath,” it said.

“Accordingly, CWC resolved to give the government seven working days beginning from Tuesday, March 14 to make Naira notes available to the people or Congress would be compelled to direct its members to withdraw their services.

“Similarly, the CWC-in-session, after reviewing the fuel supply situation in the country and the attendant arbitrary costs at filling stations, expressed dismay at the nonchalance of the NNPC and government.

“It accordingly resolved to ask the NNPC/FGN to normalize the fuel supply situation.”

The union also expressed outrage at the “surreptitious increase in electricity tariff without notice and improvement in the quality of service.”

“CWC resolved that henceforth any surreptitious increase would be met with an appropriate response,” it added.

