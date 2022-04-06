News Top Stories

NLC to FG: ASUU strike is patriotic

Posted on Author Dominic Adewole, ASABA Comment(0)

TheNigeriaLabourCongress (NLC) yesterday backed thestrikeby the Academic Staff Association of Universities (ASUU), saying it is a patrioctic act that would help to reposition the education sector.

Thiscamebarely24 hours after the President of ASUU, Prof. Emmanuel Osodeke, told Nigerians during the Nigerian Medical Association Annual Lecture to hold the Federal Government responsible for the strike.

The NLC President, Ayuba Wabba expressed regret that TETFund was not only hijacked during the constitutionalamendment but ASUU was schemed out.

 

The labour chief, who spoke during the 5th Quadrennial Delegates’ Conference, with the theme, Just Energy Transition: For Oil and Gas Workers Social Welfare and Security, of the Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG) in Asaba, said the strike remains the only way to whip political leaders into the line of action.

 

He said, “Let nobody say the ASUU strike is unpatriotic. It is justified because for 13 years, the Federal Government has paid deaf ears to their demand. Federal government should come back to the negotiation table with ASUU, if the strike must end.” Wabba, supported by the National President of NUPENG, Prince Williams Akporeha, who is seeking re-election,

 

He said: “Can you believe that professors at the university levels are receiving less than N500,000 monthly when some politicians’ drivers receive far above that in a month? The Federal Government should allow workers to form associations.

 

They should stop casualization of workers under the guise of outsourcing.” Akporeha lamented that the trend of contract staffing has been turned to slave employment across the oil and gas and it was fast spelling doom for the industry. He said unless the global standards are maintained on human capital issues across the sector, high productivity cannot be expected from those handling the critical operations.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Turkey wants French apology over Mediterranean warships incident

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Thursday Turkey expects France to apologise after an incident between Turkish and French warships in the Mediterranean prompted Paris to request a NATO investigation. Relations between the NATO members have soured over the Libya conflict, where Turkey supports the internationally recognised government and accuses Paris of backing the eastern-based […]
News

Former Trump spokeswoman, Sarah Sanders, running for gov

Posted on Author Reporter

  Sarah Sanders, Donald Trump’s former chief spokeswoman and one of his closest aides, is running for Arkansas governor, a senior campaign official told The Associated Press. Sanders, who left the White House in 2019 to return to her home state, planned to announce her bid on Monday, according to the campaign official who spoke Sunday […]
News

TY BURATAI: A LESSON IN RESILIENCE

Posted on Author Our Reporters

By my estimation, patience is not merely one of life’s fusillade of virtues. It means much more than such simplistic conclusions to me. And maturing with each passing day, I devout considerable time to gauge the actions and postures of others before sketching conclusions or pinning down judgements from informed perspectives. Therefore, patience is an […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica