NLC to FG: ASUU strike is patriotic

TheNigeriaLabourCongress (NLC) yesterday backed thestrikeby the Academic Staff Association of Universities (ASUU), saying it is a patrioctic act that would help to reposition the education sector.

Thiscamebarely24 hours after the President of ASUU, Prof. Emmanuel Osodeke, told Nigerians during the Nigerian Medical Association Annual Lecture to hold the Federal Government responsible for the strike.

The NLC President, Ayuba Wabba expressed regret that TETFund was not only hijacked during the constitutionalamendment but ASUU was schemed out.

The labour chief, who spoke during the 5th Quadrennial Delegates’ Conference, with the theme, Just Energy Transition: For Oil and Gas Workers Social Welfare and Security, of the Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG) in Asaba, said the strike remains the only way to whip political leaders into the line of action.

He said, “Let nobody say the ASUU strike is unpatriotic. It is justified because for 13 years, the Federal Government has paid deaf ears to their demand. Federal government should come back to the negotiation table with ASUU, if the strike must end.” Wabba, supported by the National President of NUPENG, Prince Williams Akporeha, who is seeking re-election,

He said: “Can you believe that professors at the university levels are receiving less than N500,000 monthly when some politicians’ drivers receive far above that in a month? The Federal Government should allow workers to form associations.

They should stop casualization of workers under the guise of outsourcing.” Akporeha lamented that the trend of contract staffing has been turned to slave employment across the oil and gas and it was fast spelling doom for the industry. He said unless the global standards are maintained on human capital issues across the sector, high productivity cannot be expected from those handling the critical operations.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...