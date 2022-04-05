News

NLC to FG: ASUU strike is patriotic

Posted on Author Dominic Adewole, Asaba Comment(0)

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) Tuesday backed the strike by the Academic Staff Association of Universities (ASUU), saying it would help  to reposition the education sector.

This came barely 24 hours after the President of ASUU, Prof. Emmanuel Osodeke, told Nigerians during the Nigerian Medical Association Annual Lecture to hold the Federal Government responsible for the strike.

Wabba expressed regret that TETFund was not only hijacked during the constitutional amendment but ASUU was schemed out.

The labour chief, who spoke during the 5th Quadrennial Delegates’ Conference, with the theme, Just Energy Transition: For Oil and Gas Workers Social Welfare and Security, of the Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG) in Asaba, said the strike remains the only way to whip political leaders into the line of action.

Wabba, supported by the National President of NUPENG, Prince Williams Akporeha, who is seeking re-election,

He said: “Can you believe that professors at the university levels are receiving less than N500,000 monthly when some politicians’ drivers receive far above that in a month? The Federal Government should allow workers to form associations. They should stop casualization of workers under the guise of outsourcing.”

Akporeha lamented that the trend of contract staffing has been turned to slave employment across the oil and gas and it was fast spelling doom for the industry.

He said unless the global standards are maintained on human capital issues across the sector, high productivity cannot be expected from those handling the critical operations.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

