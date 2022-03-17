NLC to FG: Deploy oil windfall to fix refineries

Following the protracted crisis in the nation’s petroleum sector, the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has challenged government to use the money from rising oil prices in fixing the country’s ailing refineries. The move, the NLC said would not only save the country’s economy trillions of naira but will also cushion the burdens, hardships and pains Nigerians are currently passing through. The Chairperson, Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) Lagos Chapter, Comrade Funmi Sesi, in an interview with New Telegraph in Lagos, emphasised that the NLC’s position on the intending subsidy removal of PMS by government was not proper at this period that many Nigerians, businesses and others have faced and still facing difficulties in their daily engagements.

According to her, there is no doubt that the pro-governnent agitating for removal of subsidy will definitely know that the country’s external reserves is increasing largely amidst rising oil price that is hovering above $110 per barrel. She, however, warned government that there were limitations to which suffering Nigerians could stomach. She said: “The NLC is shocked and alarmed about the continued scarcity of petroleum products in the country with queues in many filling stations in the country.

“This crisis started with the supply of sub-standard PMS and has now degenerated into persistent scarcity, not only PMS, but also other petroleum products, such as diesel (AGO) and also aviation fuel. “I think you can hear in the aviation sector that they are threatening a total shutdown in a few weeks time if this condition does not improve. It is also disturbing that motorists, keke operators and everybody will have to go to fuel stations to queue for a very long hours and at the end of the day you might not even get this product to buy even at a very exorbitant price of N220, N300 and N350.” She stressed: “NLC has been issuing a notice of warning to the Federal Government for sometime now. It has been a recurrent situation that we have been telling the government not to rely solely on foreign entity.

“We are actually asking the government to put our ailing refineries, we have four refineries, in place with Nigerian tax payers’ money. “We thank God that a Nigerian is coming up inform of a Dangote refinery that is almost ready now. “Nigerians need a quick solution to this problem, or else, the untold pains and hardships that is coming to Nigerians is becoming unbearable and if this persists, definitely Nigerians will no longer be able to bear it. “Happily, crude oil price has gone up and Nigeria can use the dollar harvests to put our ailing refineries into shape and start refining our products locally and it will also save us this capital flight.”

