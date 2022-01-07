News

NLC to FG: Don’t cause industrial action over new soft drink tax

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa, Abuja Comment(0)

…wants controversial section erased from Finance Act

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), has rejected the Federal Government’s ‘imposition of excise duties also known as indirect tax, on locally produced carbonated drinks warning that such action would stir up an industrial action.

This warning is coming even as organised labour was hearing up to embark on a nationwide protest on January 27, 2021, to express its rejection and resistance to the proposed plans by the Federal Government to increase the pump price of petrol.

Recall that labour had said should the proposed price take effect before the date scheduled for the protest, Congress would immediately mobilise members to shut down services without delay.

NLC while condemning the new tax policy in a statement signed by its president, Comrade Ayuba Wabba and made available to journalists on Friday in Abuja, advised government to seek a win-win solution by engaging stakeholders in the affected sector.

The statement partly reads: “On the 31st of December 2021, President Muhammadu Buhari signed into law the Finance Act. Some of the provisions of the Finance Act includes the imposition of excise duties on locally produced non- alcoholic, carbonated, and sugary drinks. The reason offered by government for this decision was to discourage the consumption of sugar by Nigerians as it has led to upsurge in obesity and diabetes.

“In a letter dated 27th November 2021, the Nigeria Labour Congress wrote to the President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Nigeria, President Muhammadu Buhari, and the leadership of the two chambers of the National Assembly pleading that government should suspend the implementation of the excess duties on non-alcoholic, carbonated and sugary drinks.

“The Congress provided a number of very cogent reason why government should not go ahead with the decision to impose fresh taxes on soft drinks. One of the reasons was that the re-introduction of excess duties on non-alcoholic, carbonated and sugary drinks will impose immense hardship on ordinary Nigerians who easily keep hunger at bay with a bottle of soft drink and maybe a loaf of bread.

“Our concern is the mass hunger that would result from the slightest increase in the retail price of soft drinks owing to imposition of excise duties as it would be priced beyond the reach of many Nigerians.”

 

Our Reporters

