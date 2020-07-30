NLC to FG: Escalating killings, violence may cause anarchy

…insists current security apparatus not working

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has warned that the escalating killings and violence in some states of the federation could lead the country into a state of anarchy. It stated that the activities of Boko Haram insurgents have sent many residents of Borno State into internally displaced persons (IDPs) camps.

Disturbed with the widening scope of insecurity in some other states, Congress said the same “spectre of bloodletting, destruction and dislocation,” was being witnessed almost on a daily basis in Kaduna, Sokoto, Katsina, Zamfara, Taraba, Benue, Plateau and other states. President of NLC, Comrade Ayuba Wabba, who made this known yesterday in Abuja, warned that government’s seemingly loss of interest in addressing the escalating killings and violence in affected states could lead the country into a state of anarchy.

Wabba, who noted that the insurgency and terrorism of the Boko Haram sect and other violent groups assumed a greater dimension in the past seven months, added that since January 2020, Boko Haram has increased the wave of terror on major transportation arteries in the North-East.

As a result of the attacks, he said many inter-city and feeder roads in the region have been completely abandoned to the terrorists, which was exacerbating the already precarious humanitarian situation in North-East Nigeria. His words: “The NLC is horrified at the escalating insecurity in different parts of the country. The current sad state of affairs took another calamitous turn with the public execution of five humanitarian workers by Boko Haram in Borno State. “The Presidency has already identified these workers as staff of the Borno State Emergency Management Agency, Action Against Hunger, Rich International, and International Rescue Committee. The only crime of the affected workers was their selfless devotion to alleviating the lot of the hapless civilian population in the different crisis torn parts of North- East Nigeria.

“So many lives have been lost in this renewed ogre of madness. A lot of public infrastructure has been destroyed in the process. Economic activities along Lake Chad Basin have been crippled and farmers in the crisis locations are attacked daily by terrorists.

“Owing to renewed attacks in Northern Borno, the following Local Government Areas (LGAs) and towns have been displaced and residents now live in internally displaced persons (IDPs) camps: Mongono LGA, Marte LGA, Kukawa LGA, Abbadam LGA, Guzarualla LGA, parts of Gubio LGA, parts of Magumeri LGA, parts of Nganzai LGA, parts of Benishek LGA, 75% of Konduga LGA in camps, Kalabalge LGA, Dikwa LGA, Ngala LGA. “In Southern Borno and parts of Adamawa State, renewed attacks have led to the complete sacking of the following towns and villages with no single inhabitants there now: Dagu, Huyum, Killekassa, Kopa-maikadiri, Yaffa, Ngurthlaru, Kwabula, Kuburmbula, Kaya, Guryangwal, Shawa, Gogomdi, Gwandang, Gatamarwa, Imirmulza, Thilemakalama, Yaza, Kirchinga, and Mimirsa.

In the entire Gwoza LGA, the only towns where there are still inhabitants are Pulka, Dlimankara, and Gwoza. “In all these locations in northern and southern Borno, many district and village heads have been killed by the Boko Haram terrorists. The same spectre of bloodletting, destruction and dislocation are occurring almost on a daily basis in Southern Kaduna. In northern Kaduna, most parts of Katsina, Sokoto, Zamfara, Taraba, Benue, and Plateau states and other parts of North-Central Nigeria, kidnapping, cattle rustling, and banditry have become the domineering narrative and the “new normal” as villages and towns fell one after the other to criminal masterminds. This is totally unacceptable!”

According to Wabba, there was the urgent need for a rejig of the security apparatus which, he insisted, was no longer working in the interest of protecting the lives and properties of the masses. Wabba said: “We call on the Federal Government to quickly rejig our security apparatus and the security systems it has deployed to fight terrorism and violent crimes. “Certainly, the current system is not working. Government must do whatever it takes under the powers bestowed on it to break once and for all the spine of terrorism and violent crimes in our country. We cannot afford to slide into a state of anarchy which is the wish of those who have picked up arms against the state and innocent civilians, including workers.

“We must remind the Federal Government that the security of lives and property remains the numero uno responsibility of every government. The government certainly needs to do more to convince Ni-gerians that it is capable of living up to its promises to safeguard the lives of Nigerians and their property.

“Government at all levels and the echelon of our security apparatus must make sure that the sacrifices of our fallen compatriots are not in vain by putting a total stop to the Rivers of Blood!” Meanwhile, the convoy of Borno State Governor, Prof. Babagana Zulum, was yesterday attacked by suspected terrorists. Sources told New Telegraph that the governor’s convoy was attacked in Baga town while heading to Monguno. It was learnt that Zulum was unhurt in the attack and thereafter proceeded on his journey to Monguno, where he distributed relief materials to displaced persons. His spokesman, Isa Gusau, confirmed the attack on the governor’s convoy. “It is true. The governor’s convoy was attacked on Wednesday evening by suspected terrorists,” Gusau told New Telegraph.

Like this: Like Loading...