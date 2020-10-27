News

NLC to govt: Release all COVID-19 palliatives, relief materials now

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa Comment(0)

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) yesterday called for the immediate release of all COVID-19 palliatives and relief/welfare materials and provisions in warehouses nationwide. Condemning the mass looting of palliatives and nonpalliatives in some parts of the country, NLC said the palliatives, which were procured primarily to assuage the hardship occasioned by the COVID- 19 pandemic, should be made available to the masses and not hoarded. NLC President, Ayuba Wabba, in a statement released yesterday in Abuja, lamented that many of the palliative provisions were already getting rotten in the warehouses where they were stored for reasons yet the be ascertained.

He said: “The Nigeria Labour Congress has followed with keen concern, unfolding incidents across the country of mass storming and looting of relief and welfare materials and provisions stored away in different warehouses.

These relief palliatives and provisions are believed to have been procured by government to relieve citizens of the impact of the Covid-19 lockdown and the associated hardship. “It is obvious that the palliative provisions that were procured by government for immediate distribution to the mass of our people at their critical time of need and to assuage the hardship occasioned by the lockdown, were hoarded and held back by some government officials.

“While we condemn the ensuing mass looting of both the Covid-19 palliatives and non-Covid-19 palliative materials, we equally deplore the conduct of some government officials who stored away relief materials that should have been distributed to the masses of our people at their very trying times of need.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

APC justifies increment

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has justified the increase in petrol pump price and electricity tariff. The party said the increase reflects competitive and market driven components, which is supported by the citizenry. The Federal Government, yesterday, increased the ex-deport price of fuel to N151 per litre. Electricity tariff was increased to N66 per […]
News

Buhari receives updates on Mali from Jonathan

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday received an update on the security situation in Mali from the Special Envoy to that country and former Nigerian President, Dr. Goodluck Jonathan. According to a statement made available to newsmen by his spokesman, the President stressed that the priority in that country now should be security because of the presence […]
News

Ondo guber: PDP aspirants reject delegates’ list ahead of shadow poll

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh Akure

Seven governorship aspirants of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ondo State has accused the party of manipulating delegates’ list ahead of 22nd July, 2020 shadow election in the state.   Specifically, the aspirants rejected ad hoc delegates’ lists compiled by the Secretary of the PDP Ward Congresses Electoral Committee for Ondo State, Kingsley Chinda, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: