NLC to govt: Release all COVID-19 palliatives, relief materials now

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) yesterday called for the immediate release of all COVID-19 palliatives and relief/welfare materials and provisions in warehouses nationwide. Condemning the mass looting of palliatives and nonpalliatives in some parts of the country, NLC said the palliatives, which were procured primarily to assuage the hardship occasioned by the COVID- 19 pandemic, should be made available to the masses and not hoarded. NLC President, Ayuba Wabba, in a statement released yesterday in Abuja, lamented that many of the palliative provisions were already getting rotten in the warehouses where they were stored for reasons yet the be ascertained.

He said: “The Nigeria Labour Congress has followed with keen concern, unfolding incidents across the country of mass storming and looting of relief and welfare materials and provisions stored away in different warehouses.

These relief palliatives and provisions are believed to have been procured by government to relieve citizens of the impact of the Covid-19 lockdown and the associated hardship. “It is obvious that the palliative provisions that were procured by government for immediate distribution to the mass of our people at their critical time of need and to assuage the hardship occasioned by the lockdown, were hoarded and held back by some government officials.

“While we condemn the ensuing mass looting of both the Covid-19 palliatives and non-Covid-19 palliative materials, we equally deplore the conduct of some government officials who stored away relief materials that should have been distributed to the masses of our people at their very trying times of need.

Like this: Like Loading...