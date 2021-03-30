News

NLC to ground Turkish Airline over severe violation of workers’ rights

The lingering face-off between the representatives of Nigerian workers, the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and Turkish Airways assumed another dimension as the workers’ union has concluded plans to picket the airline over alleged violations of workers’ and trade union rights.

 

Consequently, the NLC has arrived at a decision of the NEC of Congress to picket the airline on March 30 (today).

The union, in a schedule of the exercise, stated that the action would start from the access toll gates of the Murtala Muhammed Airport, Lagos, and the Abuja airport toll gates.

 

The union, in a picketing notice signed by NLC President, Ayuba Wabba, said it would mobilize the Nigerian workforce to picket the operations and facilities of Turkish Airlines owing to ‘several and severe violations of workers’ and trade union rights’.

 

He disclosed that the NLC and its affiliate unions in the aviation sector had written several letters to the management of the airline on the issue of workers’ and trade union rights.

