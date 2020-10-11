News

NLC to Kebbi govt: Pay state teachers new salary approved by Buhari

Posted on Author Our Correspondants Comment(0)

Ahmed Idris BIRNIN KEBBI The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) Chairman Kebbi State branch Comrade Umar Halidu Alhassan has appealed to the Kebbi State government to also implement for state teachers, the new allowance approved by the President Muhammadu Buhari for the Unity Schools teachers.

 

He made this request yesterday while fielding questions from newsmen in his office at Birnin Kebbi adding that there is need for the state government to also extend the same gesture to state teachers by approving the same increment for them. He added that teachers who mould the leaders of tomorrow need some incentives that will boost their moral and make them feel good in their various communities.

 

“What President Buhari did for teachers is overdue, teachers should be the first people that needed to be given good packages,” he said.

 

Halidu, who admonished the state government to also implement the state salary increment of N30,00 minimum wage, lamented that up till now Kebbi has not implemented their own, “there is yet no circular regarding to that increment” he said.

 

Similarly, the Kebbi State Chairman of the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT), Comrade Issa Umar has also applauded the President Muhammad Buhari for giving the teachers a new lease of life by approving what they have been agitating for. He expressed hope that the state government will take a cue from that by implementing the increment for state teachers

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News Top Stories

NBS: 36 states, FCT’s domestic debts hit N4.19trn

Posted on Author Abdulwahab Isa Abuja

Lagos highest with N493.3bn   Yobe least indebted state with N29.2bn   Total domestic debt stock of 36 states together with Federal Capital Territory (FCT) stood at N4.19 trillion out of Nigeria’s total debt portfolio of N31.01 trillion as of June 2020, National Bureau of Statistics (NBS)  confirmed yesterday.   Lagos has the highest debt […]
News Top Stories

Wigwe: Banks should partner states on solar power

Posted on Author Abdulwahab Isa

Group Managing Director of Access Bank Plc., Mr. Herbert Wigwe, has tasked commercial banks to work with state governments to embrace solar power solution to resolve the country’s power issues. Wigwe made the appeal yesterday at the 13th Annual Banking & Finance Conference of the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN), at which there […]
News

Handle political issues with care, Oyo CAN tells members

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Oyo State Chapter, has advised its members to handle political issues with care while actively participating in politics. The state’s Chairman of CAN, Apostle Joshua Akinyemiju, gave the advice in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Ibadan. Akinyemiju also said the members should avoid actions […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: