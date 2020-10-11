NLC to Kebbi govt: Pay state teachers new salary approved by Buhari

Ahmed Idris BIRNIN KEBBI The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) Chairman Kebbi State branch Comrade Umar Halidu Alhassan has appealed to the Kebbi State government to also implement for state teachers, the new allowance approved by the President Muhammadu Buhari for the Unity Schools teachers.

He made this request yesterday while fielding questions from newsmen in his office at Birnin Kebbi adding that there is need for the state government to also extend the same gesture to state teachers by approving the same increment for them. He added that teachers who mould the leaders of tomorrow need some incentives that will boost their moral and make them feel good in their various communities.

“What President Buhari did for teachers is overdue, teachers should be the first people that needed to be given good packages,” he said.

Halidu, who admonished the state government to also implement the state salary increment of N30,00 minimum wage, lamented that up till now Kebbi has not implemented their own, “there is yet no circular regarding to that increment” he said.

Similarly, the Kebbi State Chairman of the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT), Comrade Issa Umar has also applauded the President Muhammad Buhari for giving the teachers a new lease of life by approving what they have been agitating for. He expressed hope that the state government will take a cue from that by implementing the increment for state teachers

