NLC to Ngige: You’re a forthright leader

The Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC), has described the Minister of Labour and Employment, Sen. Chris Ngige, as a forthright leader, who was keen on results, and one who never shy away from a fight. President, Comrade Ayuba Wabba who eulogised the minster in a letter of congratulation on the occasion of his 69th birthday, commended him for always rising up to his responsibilities in the Federal Ministry of Labour in spite of the pressure from numerous labour disputes brought before him on a daily basis.

The congratulatory letter partly reads: “On behalf of my family and the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), I would wish to congratulate you on your 69th birthday, a threshold birthday. “Foronewithmultiplecaps on his head, the take-off perspective becomes an issue for us. However, takingadvantage of our long association with you through your years as governor of Anambra State (where you excelled) and a ranking Senator with passion for Labour.”

