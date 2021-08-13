News

NLC to Ngige: You’re a forthright leader

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa Comment(0)

The Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC), has described the Minister of Labour and Employment, Sen. Chris Ngige, as a forthright leader, who was keen on results, and one who never shy away from a fight. President, Comrade Ayuba Wabba who eulogised the minster in a letter of congratulation on the occasion of his 69th birthday, commended him for always rising up to his responsibilities in the Federal Ministry of Labour in spite of the pressure from numerous labour disputes brought before him on a daily basis.

The congratulatory letter partly reads: “On behalf of my family and the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), I would wish to congratulate you on your 69th birthday, a threshold birthday. “Foronewithmultiplecaps on his head, the take-off perspective becomes an issue for us. However, takingadvantage of our long association with you through your years as governor of Anambra State (where you excelled) and a ranking Senator with passion for Labour.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Niger gov takes second jab of COVID-19

Posted on Author Daniel Atori

Niger State Governor, Abubakar Sani Bello, yesterday received the second jab of Oxford Astrazenece COVID-19 vaccine as the state flags off the second dose exercise. It will be recalled that the governor received the first dose of the vaccine on March 9, and directed all the state executive council members to take the vaccine or […]
News Top Stories

Electric vehicles: Nigeria’s 2nd charging station unveiled

Posted on Author Paul Ogbuokiri

About 90 days after the National Automotive Design and Development Council (NADDC) made history in Nigeria by unveiling the first solar powered electric vehicle charging station at the Usman Danfodio University Sokoto, same feat was repeated yesterday at the University of Lagos. In an event graced by the political class, academia and auto industry leaders, […]
News

Lagos Tax Cooperative society hits 2000 membership with N1bn capital base

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

The Lagos State Tax Administrative Cooperative Multipurpose Society (TACMS) has said that its membership strength has increased to over 2,000 with over N1 billion financial capital base in five years after establishment of the society.   The Cooperative Society has also received several requests recently from financial experts to join the cooperative society and boost […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica