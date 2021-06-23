NLC to resume Kaduna strike

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), has vowed to resume its suspended industrial action, if within the end of its five days warning strike, the Kaduna State government fails to respect the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed with workers.

The NLC had on May 19 suspended its warning strike action in the state after three days, following the invitation of the Federal Government in brokering peace between both parties. Addressing journalists at the end of its National Executive Council (NEC) meeting on Tuesday in Abuja, President of the NLC, Ayuba Wabba, said the resolution to resume the strike action was reached after exhausting all avenues, including writing letters to President Muhammadu Buhari and Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige. Wabba further disclosed that all state councils and affiliate unions have been directed to begin mobilisation of members who have been placed on alert for a nationwide strike which would happen without any further notice. He said: “Whereas, the NLC has remained committed to the process of reconciliation following the intervention by the Federal Government, a MoU was signed and this MoU posited that there should be a 10 person Committee to be able to ensure that all processes and procedures in disengaging any workers conforms with our national law, particularly section 20 of the Labour law.

Like this: Like Loading...