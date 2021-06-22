NLC to resume Kaduna strike

…commence mobilisation for nationwide industrial action

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), has vowed to resume its suspended industrial action, if within the end of its five days warning strike, the Kaduna State government fails to respect the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed with workers.

The NLC had on May 19 suspended its warning strike action in the state after three days, following the invitation of the Federal Government in brokering peace between both parties.

Addressing newsmen at the end of its National Executive Council (NEC) meeting on Tuesday in Abuja, President of the NLC, Comrade Ayuba Wabba, said the resolution to resume the strike action was reached after exhausting all avenues, including writing letters to President Muhammadu Buhari and Minister of Labour and Employment, Sen. Chris Ngige.Wabba further disclosed that all State Councils and affiliate unions have been directed to begin mobilisation of members who have been placed on alert for a nationwide strike which would happen without any further notice.

He said: “Whereas, the NLC has remained committed to the process of reconciliation following the intervention by the Federal Government, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed and this MoU posited that there should be a 10-person Committee to be able to ensure that all processes and procedures in disengaging any workers conforms with our national law, particularly section 20 of the Labour Law.

“As we speak, that Committee has not been constituted by the Kaduna State government. I can also say clearly that the provision of the MoU are being violated with impunity, especially the no-victimization clause.

“Owing to the grievous infractions and continuous provocations by the Kaduna State government against workers and trade unions in the state. And despite the fact that we have also complained formally to the FG through the President on the non adherence to the MoU, NEC resolved that the earlier decision of NEC to withdraw all services and protest these neo Liberal and extreme right wing politicies should take effect without delay and mobilisation of all our state councils and all affiliates should takes places immediately and all employers of labour should be put on notice.”

