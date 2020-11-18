NLC to Senate: Remove anti-labour clauses from aviation bills

The Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC), yesterday, implored the Senate to remove some alleged anti-labour clauses inherent in the six aviation bills it was currently considering for passage, to amend laws establishing aviation agencies in the country.

President of NLC, Ayuba Wabba, made the call in Abuja while presenting the position of the Congress on the bills, before Senate Committee on Aviation.

Wabba said that the clauses on the proposed amendments to the bills were inimical to international labour practices and aimed at scuttling industrial liberties.

The bills, which had passed public hearing in the Senate, include: Bill for an act to repeal the Nigerian Meteorological Agency Act 2003 and to enact the Nigerian Meteorological Agency Act to provide for regulation of Meteorology, Bill for an Act to Repeal the Nigeria College of Aviation Technology Act, Cap.N96 LFN, 2010 and to enact the Nigerian College of Aviation Technology Act, to provide for its Organisation, Control.

Others are, Bill for an Act to repeal the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency Act, Cap N90 LFN 2010 and to Enact the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency Act for the Purpose of Providing Effective Air Navigation Services in Nigeria.

Also included are Bill for an Act to Repeal the Civil Aviation Act, 2006 and to enact the Civil Aviation Act for the Regulation of Civil Aviation in Nigeria and A Biil for an Act to provide for the establishment of the Nigerian Safety investigation Bureau, for the Regulation, Prevention and Providing Effective Administration for Safety Investigation .

Another one is A Bill for an Act to repeal the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria Act, Cap F5 LFN 2010 and to Enact the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria Act to Provide for the effective management of Airports in Nigeria.

He said that the concern of NLC was the promotion of national interest especially with regards to protecting the jobs of thousands of workers in the aviation sub sector and safeguarding critical national assets from predatory private interests. “It is also important to strongly register the voice of labour over attempts to use the current review of the Aviation acts to introduce obnoxious provisions that are inconsistent with the general practice of lawmaking. “W

e are concerned that provisions that are solely domiciled in our national labour laws are being imported into the proposed amendment to the aviation acts under consideration.

“We caution that this is not only out of sync with global best practices, especially as provided for by the core Conventions of the International Labour Organization(ILO) which Nigeria had signed up to more 60 years ago.”

