NLC to set up anti-casualisation, picketing teams

To curb the excesses of employers against workers, the National Administrative Council (NAC) of Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) led by Comrade Joe Ajaero has promised to set up an anticasualisation and picketing teams within Congress. Disclosing this during his tour of industrial unions in Lagos, the NLC President, Comrade Joe Ajaero, expressed concern over the exploitative disposition of employers of labour who have converted their establishments to centres of modern day slavery. Ajaero, while calling on the workers to be prepared for a new approach to right the wrong of past years against Nigerian workers, noted that since freedom is not gotten freely, it must be taken by force. He said NLC was ready to liberate workers from slave masters who masquerade as employers of labour.

He also vowed to meet the demands of all the union leaders over the conversion of establishments to places of modern day slavery by re-establishment of some training schools, like Rain School, etc where labour leaders would be tutored in labour and unionism. Among the unions visited were National Union of Chemical Footwear Rubber Leather and Non Metallic Products Employees (NUCFRLANMPE), SEWUN, National Union of Food, Beverages & Tobacco Employees (NUFBTE), Association Nigeria Aviation Professionals (ANAP), Private Telecommunications and Communications Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PTECSSAN), Nigerian Union of Air Transport Employees (NUATE), NUBIFIE, NUPENG NUEE, MWUN, He explained that the reasons for the courtesy visits was to find the collaboration of all the unions and other stakeholders in tackling the problems that have been affecting the workers.

He called on the unions to come out with lists of their challenges, lists of yet-to-unionised companies and their locations to enable the NLC know how sanitise the sector. Ajaero noted that one of the factors militating against any prospects for any solution to redundancy and casualisation was that the current leadership of some unions and Ministry of Labour and Employment were also directly or indirectly in ownership of most of the outsourcing companies.

