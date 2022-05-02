News

NLC, TUC ask Akeredolu to pay salary arrears

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh Akure Comment(0)

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress (TUC) yesterday appealed to Ondo State Governor Rotimi Akeredolu to continue to prioritize the welfare of workers by paying their entitlements.

They made the call as they celebrated the 2022 Workers’ Day at the Gani Fawehinmi Arcade, Akure. According to the state TUC Chairman, Comrade Hellen Odofin, the state government should speedily ensure the payment of outstanding salaries of civil servants.

Odofin also demanded payment of the outstanding leave bonuses. “Payment of salary arrears from December 2021 till date including outstanding leave bonuses, should be given a serious thought, as every labourer deserves his wages,” she said.

 

The NLC Chairman, Comrade Sunday Adeleye, who was represented by his deputy, Comrade Victor Amoko, urged the government to find a solution to youth unemployment.

 

 

Adeleye, who lamented that workers of the Rufus Giwa Polytechnic, Owo, are being owed salaries, advised that Treasury Single Account (TSA) should be ensured across tertiary institutions in the state to block leakages. Akeredolu, who was represented by his Commissioner for Finance, Wale Akinterinwa, said the salary arrears would soon be cleared.

 

He said: “There is a dire need for all public servants to adopt a new attitude towards the business of governance by showing a high sense of productiveness and creativity in carrying out their duties.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Empower Amotekun to tackle crime, security expert tells Makinde

Posted on Author Our Reporters

An American-based university don has advised the Oyo State Governor, Mr. Oluseyi Makinde, to empower the state’s arm of Amotekun, the proposed South-West security outfit, to tackle the problem of insecurity in the state. Lamenting the rising incidence of murder, kidnapping, rape, ritual killings and other crimes in Oyo State, Dr. Abiodun Raufu who is […]
News

Yobe indigene shines at world Chemistry competition, wins $.4m

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Yobe State indigene Umar Usman Dagon, who represented Nigeria at the World Chemistry Competition, came second in the competition which featured the best.   Dagon, a native of Gashua took part in the “Imaginechemistry” competition and made it to the top five that appeared in the final round.   He eventually made it to the […]
News

#EndSARS and the professionalism of the Nigerian Army

Posted on Author Our Reporters

A lot of confusions have assailed Nigeria now over #EndSARS protests. Merchants of violence and bloodbath have taken control of parts of Nigeria in irrefutably dubious protests. Hidden retrogressive schemes have been hatched and re-enacted by various interests within the country. Surely, these demonstrations have become a mass exhumation and combination of satanic motives by […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica