NLC, TUC ask Akeredolu to pay salary arrears

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress (TUC) yesterday appealed to Ondo State Governor Rotimi Akeredolu to continue to prioritize the welfare of workers by paying their entitlements.

They made the call as they celebrated the 2022 Workers’ Day at the Gani Fawehinmi Arcade, Akure. According to the state TUC Chairman, Comrade Hellen Odofin, the state government should speedily ensure the payment of outstanding salaries of civil servants.

Odofin also demanded payment of the outstanding leave bonuses. “Payment of salary arrears from December 2021 till date including outstanding leave bonuses, should be given a serious thought, as every labourer deserves his wages,” she said.

The NLC Chairman, Comrade Sunday Adeleye, who was represented by his deputy, Comrade Victor Amoko, urged the government to find a solution to youth unemployment.

Adeleye, who lamented that workers of the Rufus Giwa Polytechnic, Owo, are being owed salaries, advised that Treasury Single Account (TSA) should be ensured across tertiary institutions in the state to block leakages. Akeredolu, who was represented by his Commissioner for Finance, Wale Akinterinwa, said the salary arrears would soon be cleared.

He said: “There is a dire need for all public servants to adopt a new attitude towards the business of governance by showing a high sense of productiveness and creativity in carrying out their duties.”

