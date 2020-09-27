News

NLC, TUC insist strike will begin on Monday

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

The Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) have refused to suspend their plan to embark on a nationwide strike on Monday.
The two unions had resolved to go on strike on Monday to protest against the recent hikes in pump price of petroleum and electricity tariff.
But when they met with the house leadership in Abuja on Sunday, Femi Gbajabiamila, Speaker of the House, asked the unions to shelve the plan to give room for negotiations.
However, Ayuba Wabba, NLC president, and Quadri Olaleye, his TUC counterpart, condemned the government’s delay in reversing the hikes as demanded.
Speaking after the meeting, Wabba said if the issues are not addressed, “all the actions pronounced will be taken as the notice expires tomorrow”.
He, however, commended the House leadership for its intervention.
“We also told him how the meeting with Federal Government went and how the meeting was adjourned and he has promised to also intervene at his own level to see that we don’t inflict more pains on Nigerians,” he said.
“In the course of the discussion, we have also realised that the house of representatives has done a lot on the issue including recommendations which they have shared mutually.”
Wabba said the organised labour has not been served with any restraining order from a court in respect to the planned strike, and he asked the Federal Government not to ambush the unions with any court action.
“There is a valid judgement of the federal high court stopping the tariff increase and  that judgement is still subsisting,” he said.
The National Industrial Court in Abuja had granted an order of interim injunction restraining the labour unions from embarking on the strike pending the hearing and determination of a motion before it.
But Emmanuel Ugboaja, NLC General Secretary, said in a statement that the unions will go ahead with the strike and asked members to mobilise for a protest.
Folasade Yemi-Esan, Head of the Civil Service, has warned federal civil servants not to join the planned strike.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
News

Wike: PDP won’t allow APC rig Edo election

Posted on Author Emmanuel Masha PORT HARCOURT

River State Governor and Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) National Campaign Council for Edo Governorship Election, Nyesom Wike, has declared that the party will scuttle plans by the All Progressives Congress (APC) to use security agencies to rig the September 19 polls.   Wike, who disclosed this yesterday while addressing journalists in Port […]
News

FEC approves N8.9bn for Abuja roads, Lagos Airport

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

The Federal executive Council (FEC) has approved the total sum of N8.9 billion for the construction of roads in Abaji Area Council of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja and extension of the runway at the Murtala Mohammed International Airport, Lagos. The virtual FEC chaired by President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday approved N6.7 billion for the […]
News

UNICAL-ASUU protests nonpayment of 5 years allowances

Posted on Author Clement James

Members of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), University of Calabar (UNICAL) chapter yesterday staged a peaceful protest on the campus to protest non-payment of over five years’ unpaid allowances owed by the university authorities. The protest, which began at the International Conference Centre of the university, took the protesting lecturers to the main […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: