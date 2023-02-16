NLC/TUC ownership claims of Labour Party and matters arising

I had intended this essay to be an open letter to Mr. Joe Ajaero, the new president of Nigerian Labour Congress who was sworn in at the 13th Quadrennial National Delegates Conference of the organisation at Abuja last week. On a second thought, I changed that proposition in favour of general issue to put the readers, especially the Nigerian Labour Congress and all its members on notice of what their agenda for themselves and Nigerians should be under the new leadership headed by Mr. Ajaero.

I am not conversant with Nigerian labour union activism and their philosophical underpinnings but I have read and/or studied quite a number of treatises on labour organisations, trade union and labour activism and the ideological standpoints upon which such organisations hoist their relevance to the society.

In Nigeria it used to be one single labour organisation known as Nigeria Labour Congress under the leadership of immortal Michael Imoudu. Due to political wrangling induced into the labour activism by vested political interests especially during military rule and under the Obasanjo years as president of Nigeria, a schism bifurcated labour into two broad organisations known as Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress (TUC). At the global stage, there is the official International Labour Organisation that is affiliated to the United Nations Organization’s specialized organ on labour related issues.

But there were International Federation of Free Trade Unions that broke away from socialist bloc’s World Federation of Trade Unions. Of course, as counterfoil to World Federation of Trade Unions is the American Federation of Labor and Congress of Industrial Organizations. Workers’ union however formed or whatever be their ideological underpinnings have one specific objective: the improvement of workers’ condition of service and protection against adverse policies and treatments from governments and their employers.

To this objective is the long term plan for preventive measures against the erosion of organised labour’s gain from government and employers ‘policies on working conditions of the labour force of the country concerned. It is for this reason that trade and labour unions engage in politics to shape and influence government politics to their advantage.

In socialist countries, the labour unions are integrated into party machinery while in capitalist countries they function as pressure groups, especially USA but in Britain and France the labour unions have in certain eras allied with political parties to directly contest for powers and they have succeeded. In Nigeria, under colonialism, workers massed under the Nigeria Labour Union led by Michael Imoudu allied with the Nnamdi Azikiwe-led NationalCouncilof NigeriaCitizens(NCNC) between1944and1966anditwasamongtheover100trade and syncretistic organisations that aligned with, and made the NCNC the nationalist party and social movement that effectively confronted British colonialism and would have helped to seize Nigeria from Britain but for Nnamdi Azikiwe betrayed Nigerian nationalist movementwhenhecompromisedwithBritishcolonialgovernment headed by John Macpherson (1946-1957).

After the colonial era, the labour organisations like all democratic forces in Nigeria were under military rule banned from political activism but only restricted to trade unionism. However after the 1999 constitutional framework which is an abstracted or cloned military governance structure, the labour unions massed under Nigeria Labour Congress and Trade Union Congress have been wracked by division and rudderless leadership. LikeothersocialforcesinNigeria, theselabourunions have been sucked up and exist only as compromised integrated linkages to the ruling governance structures. It was in this compromised position that the Nigerian Labour Congress and later the Trade Union Congress purported to have founded the Labour Party, which they claimtobetheir politicalwing, whatever thatmeans.

This party was formed under President Olusegun Obasanjo’s government(1999- 2007) whenduetothelegalactivismof Gani Fawehinmi, democracy and political party system werejudiciallyliberalizedtohalttheirbeingasphyxiated and funneled into one party system by the PDP.

So, in 2003 or thereabout, the Labour Party was formed. The first breakthrough for the party was when Segun Mimiko was forced out of PDP and he took refuge in Labour Party, got the party’s gubernatorial nomination and won the election against PDP’s Governor Segun Oni of Ondo State. Later Governor Mimiko abandoned Labour Party to move back to PDP, whereupon the party reverted back to its earlier status as poor receptacle for political orphans forced out or denied nominations by established parties. Labour Party was in this poor condition when Peter ObiranawayfromthePDPdollarized presidentialnomination exercise into the Labour Party and was readily admitted and offered its presidential ticket.

At the heat of the political wrangling over the nomination of Peter Obi asthe LabourPartyPresidential Candidate, theNigerian Labour Congress and the Trade Union Congress had issued joint statement dismissing all false claimants to the ownership of the party and its presidential nomination process and asserted its unqualified ownership insist-ing that Peter Obi was validly nominated as Labour Party Presidential Candidate. After that intervention, the NLC/ TUCwentback to itscocoonhardlytalking oracting towards the realisation of the Nigerian Presidency that should be its sole task this year. Peter Obi’s political renascence has catalyzed the Labour Partytofrontlinepoliticalpartythatisbeingprojectedtowin the 2023 presidential election or at worst come close as first or second runner-up.

If the NLC and TUC have properly defined their political goalsorgottheirbearingsright, itispossiblethatjoinedtothe Obidient Movement, Nigeria would have been thrown into a pulsating revolutionary frenzy now as the labour unions across Nigeria, would have been effectively mobilized from the local government to the state chapters to give verve to the youthful Peter Obi political renascence and the Obidient Movement already quaking Nigeria’s political environment.

Informed sources claims that every plan of the Labour Party andits PresidentialCampaign Councilfactortheinterests of the NLC/TUC into its campaign activities (mobilizationand features) intheir campaigns, yetinallthecampaigns across states, there has been neither observable presence of the NLC/TUC in terms of group participation in such campaigns nor have there been independent actions by NLC/ TUC in their local government and state chapters to support its claimed Labour Party or its candidates especially Peter Obi the Presidential Candidate.

But trust Nigerians’ penchant for opportunism, if Peter ObibecomesPresidentafterFebruary25,2023youcanbesure that NLC/TUC will stagger back to the public space to lay claim to the ownership of both Labour Party and Peter Obi. Now and for the future, can the NLC/TUC, especially the newly elected and sworn NLC President, Joe Ajaero give the necessary direction to NLC by leading it to take definitive preeminentpositionintheLabourPartybygettingNLCfully engagedbyenergizingandleveragingitslocalandstatechapters to mobilize its members and other Nigerians to support its presidential candidate, Peter Obi.

The NLC’s Michael Imoudu did the same partisan duty supporting NCNC and Nnamdi Azikiwe and nothing stops Mr. Joe Ajaero to open his vistas as a labour leader by using these two weeks to the presidential and national assembly elections to stamp his feet on Nigeria’s national political canvass by mobilizing workers and supporters across Nigeria to secure the Nigerian Presidency for his party, the Labour Party.

NLC and TUC have the requisite structures across Nigeria to influence voters to elect its candidate, Peter Obi to the presidency if truly they have ownership of the Labour Party. Withthatactaccomplished, Mr. Ajaerocanberestassured that 90% of his duty as NLC President as organised labour will occupy eminent position in the presidency that will be advantageous to influence the policies of the Federal Government in favour of improvement of workers conditions of service as well as shape general policy directions of governmentineducation, healthandlivingconditionsof Nigerians.

Mr. Ajaero has emerged at very opportune stage and criticaljunctureof Nigeria’spoliticaldevelopmentandheshould utilize it to stamp the Labour personaon the political canvass of Nigeria as his progenitor, Michael Imoudu did for Nigeria bysupportingNCNCandAzikiweto lighttheflameof nationalism that got Nigeria its independence.

