NLC, TUC Strike Causes Electrical Power Outage In Imo

The strike embarked upon by the Organized Labour under the aegis of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) in Imo State, have cut off the state’s energy supply.

The Enugu Energy Distribution Company Plc (EEDC) Head of Corporate Communication, Emeka Ezeh disclosed in a statement issued on Wednesday.

According to him, the state’s main source of power supply, the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) had to shut down due to the industrial action.

He further stated that the strike has left all EEDC customers in Imo State’s Owerri, New Owerri, Orlu, and Mbaise districts without access to electricity while the labour dispute is ongoing.

The statement read, “The EEDC wishes to inform her esteemed customers in Imo State that the loss of supply currently being experienced is as a result of an industrial action by organised labour comprising the NLC and the TUC over alleged ‘violent disruption and unprovoked assault on Imo State workers by agents of Imo State Government during the May Day celebration”.

“After its joint Central Working Committee meeting on Monday, the organised labour resolved that all affiliates of both the NLC and the TUC in Imo State are to withdraw their services beginning from 12 midnight on Tuesday.

“Consequently, the Transmission Company of Nigeria, which is the EEDC’s primary source of power supply, was forced to shut down in the state this morning by 00:00 hours.

“As a result of this development, all customers of the EEDC in Imo State under its Owerri, New Owerri, Orlu, and Mbaise districts are out of electricity supply.”

Ezeh said the company was mindful of the inconveniences the circumstance had brought about and hoped that the problem would be remedied quickly so that consumers could again receive their supplies.

“We, therefore, appeal to our customers to be vigilant and ensure the electricity infrastructure serving them is not attacked by vandals who might want to take advantage of the period of outage to attack and vandalise electricity facilities.

“We remain committed and working assiduously to deliver improved services to our esteemed customers,” he added.