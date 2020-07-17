NLC, ULC end 5-year rift

Five years after a deepened rift, the United Labour Congress (ULC) led by Comrade Joe Ajaero, has settled all existing differences and reintegrated into the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC). The collapsed Union, ULC which was made up of some affiliate unions, had broken out of the NLC in 2015 due to irreconcilable differences which ensued during the conduct of the NLC’s national elections at the 10th National Delegates Conference.

Addressing newsmen after its reconciliation meeting yesterday in Abuja, President of the NLC, Comrade Ayuba Wabba, noted that the leadership of the NLC and UCL were committed to the bond of brotherhood and solidarity which the labour movement all over the world was known. According to him, the several efforts by some labour veterans including the pioneer President of the NLC, Comrade Hassan Sunmonu and a former President of the NLC, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole to resolve the issue met a brick wall. Wabba said: “The leadership of the Nigeria Labour Congress and the United Labour Congress wish to announce to the world that the strain within the ranks of Organized Labour in Nigeria has been resolved. The Nigeria Labour Congress led by Comrade Ayuba Wabba has fully reconciled with the United Labour Congress (ULC) led by Comrade Joe Ajaero.

“The outcome of this quiet but sustained effort at making the peace is the fruit of the reconciliation that we are celebrating today. It is to the credit of the leadership of the Nigeria Labour Congress and the United Labour Congress that the bond of solidarity was never broken even at the height of misunderstanding.

“The NLC and ULC always cooperated and collaborated in defending Nigerian workers. This was the experience during negotiations for the new national minimum wage. “It is remarkable that in the dark furnace that severely tested our commitment and selfless disposition to our movement’s age long tradition of Nigerian workers first, we have managed to come out as gold, better and brighter. This is the story that overshadows the fleeting pains of the mosquito bites of our misunderstanding in the night.

