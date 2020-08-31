Business

NLC vows to resist concession of intl airports

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa, Abuja Comment(0)

…says its an insult to Nigerians, will enslave workers

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), has vowed to once again, resist any attempt by the Federal Government to concession major airports in the country to private individuals or groups.

The airports being considered by government to allow private investors manage are the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, the Murtala Mohammed International Airport  Lagos and the Port Harcourt International Airport.
Describing the move as an insult to Nigerians, Congress said it was unjust, immoral and in ultra-violation of Chapter 2, Section 16 of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, which mandates the Nigerian government to manage and operate the major sectors of the economy, and frowns at concentration of wealth or production in the hands of few individuals or a group.
A statement signed by President of the NLC, Comrade Ayuba Wabba on Monday in Abuja, noted that past experiences had shown that allowing another private sector intervention in the management of national assets was another disaster waiting to happen.
According to him, the current concession drive has been part of the neo-liberal predilection of successive governments, stretching from the military era up till the current democratic dispensation, to deregulate, concession, and privatize critical national assets to their cronies and friends

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Business

Alaro City attracts gas cylinder production plant

Posted on Author Dayo Ayeyemi

R unGas Group is expanding its operations in Nigeria by locating its new composite cylinder manufacturing facility in Alaro City within the Lekki Free Trade Zone, Lagos.     According to Chief Executive Officer of RunGas Group, Lanre Runsewe, the  plant would be used for the integrated manufacturing of LPG cylinders, gas storage, bottling and […]
Business

United Capital forecasts N430/$1 official rate by year-end

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

Prediction Analysts expect further naira adjustment by CBN     T he enormous pressure that the naira came under in the first half of 2020 due to the impact of the Coronavirus pandemic and the slump in oil prices may not ease in the second half of the year and could lead to the Central […]
Business

MTN Nigeria expects slight margin drop after FX rate shift

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

MTN Nigeria expects its profit margin to dip by almost half a percentage point this year as its leased tower services feel the impact of weaker currency exchange rates, it said on Thursday.   The dollar conversion rate used by the Nigerian unit of South African telecoms group MTN weakened by 6.5 per cent to […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: