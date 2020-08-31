NLC vows to resist concession of intl airports

…says its an insult to Nigerians, will enslave workers The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), has vowed to once again, resist any attempt by the Federal Government to concession major airports in the country to private individuals or groups.

The airports being considered by government to allow private investors manage are the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, the Murtala Mohammed International Airport Lagos and the Port Harcourt International Airport.

Describing the move as an insult to Nigerians, Congress said it was unjust, immoral and in ultra-violation of Chapter 2, Section 16 of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, which mandates the Nigerian government to manage and operate the major sectors of the economy, and frowns at concentration of wealth or production in the hands of few individuals or a group.

A statement signed by President of the NLC, Comrade Ayuba Wabba on Monday in Abuja, noted that past experiences had shown that allowing another private sector intervention in the management of national assets was another disaster waiting to happen.

According to him, the current concession drive has been part of the neo-liberal predilection of successive governments, stretching from the military era up till the current democratic dispensation, to deregulate, concession, and privatize critical national assets to their cronies and friends