NLC wades into Kano govt, tricycle operators’ crisis

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) Kano State chapter has waded into the debacle between thousands of tricycles riders and the state government, calling on the operators to quickly call off their two-day-old industrial action.

 

Reaching an amicable resolution, which gave birth to the calling-off of the strike action yesterday, Kano State NLC Chairman, Kabiru Ado Minjibir, said all tricycle riders were to pay a token N100 daily tax as provided by the state revenue board law.

 

That the first payment of N100 should be done through Remita to enable them to be captured in the state’s database in Kano Revenue Board/KARATO  Cyber, which shall be done within two weeks effective from February 23, 2021.

 

Minjibir said after the first payment of N100 through Remita, subsequent payments for tricycles can be done through their android phones or through POS on an option of daily, monthly, quarterly or yearly payment.

 

He said the congress had contacted hire purchase owners to assist tricycle riders in the provision of additional remita points to enable members make payment with ease.

 

The state Managing Director of the State Road Agency, Baffa Babba Danagundi, said the government had accepted the resolution and they were ready to work on it.

The Chairman of NGOs in the state, Ibrahim A. Waya, said they had intervened in the debacle to ensure that Kano remained peaceful because living in harmony was critical to development

 

 

