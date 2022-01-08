NLC warns FG against provoking strike over tax on carbonated drinks

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has rejected the federal government’s ‘imposition of excise duties also known as indirect tax, on locally produced carbonated drinks warning that such action would stir up an industrial action. This warning is coming even as organised labour is gearing up to embark on a nationwide protest on January 27, to express its rejection and resistance to the proposed plans by the FG to increase the pump price of petrol.

Recall that labour had said should the proposed price take effect before the date scheduled for the protest, Congress would immediately mobilise members to shut down services without delay. NLC while condemning the new tax policy in a statement signed by its president, Comrade Ayuba Wabba and made available to journalists on Friday in Abuja, advised government to seek a win-win solution by engaging stakeholders in the affected sector. The statement reads in full: “On the 31st of December 2021, President Muhammadu Buhari signed into law the Finance Act.

Some of the provisions of the Finance Act includes the imposition of excise duties on locally produced non- alcoholic, carbonated, and sugary drinks. The reason offered by government for this decision was to discourage the consumption of sugar by Nigerians as it has led to upsurge in obesity and diabetes.

“In a letter dated 27th November 2021, the Nigeria Labour Congress wrote to the President and Commander- in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Nigeria, President Muhammadu Buhari, and the leadership of the two chambers of the National Assembly pleading that government should suspend the implementation of the excess duties on non-alcoholic, carbonated and sugary drinks.

“The Congress provided a number of very cogent reason why government should not go ahead with the decision to impose fresh taxes on soft drinks. One of the reasons was that the re-introduction of excess duties on non-alcoholic, carbonated and sugary drinks will impose immense hardship on ordinary Nigerians who easily keep hunger at bay with a bottle of soft drink and maybe a loaf of bread. “Our concern is the mass hunger that would result from the slightest increase in the retail price of soft drinks owing to imposition of excise duties as it would be priced beyond the reach of many Nigerians.

“Congress was also alerted by the complaint of manufacturers of soft drinks in Nigeria that the re-introduction of excise duties would lead to very sharp decline in sales, forced reduction in production capacity, and a certain roll back in investments with the certainty of job losses and possibly shut down of manufacturing plants. “With 38% of the entire manufacturing output in Nigeria and 22.5% share representation of the entire manufacturing sector in Nigeria, the food and beverage industry is the largest industrial sub sector in our country. The food and beverage sub-sector has generated to the coffers of government N202 billion as VAT in the past five years, N7.3 billion as Corporate Social Responsibility and has created 1.5 million decent jobs both directly and indirectly. There is thus no gainsaying the fact that the industry is a golden goose that must be kept alive. “The health reason proffered by government as reason for the re- introduction of the excise duties seems altruistic. Yet, we are amiss why the government did not place the excise duties on sugar itself as a commodity rather than on carbonated drinks.

