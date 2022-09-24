NLC warns FG to stop move to deregister ASUU

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has warned the federal government to desist from its perceived moves of withdrawing the registration license of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) over non-submission of its audited financial returns for five years. President of NLC, Comrade Ayuba Wabba, in a letter dated September 2022, addressed to the Registrar of Trade Unions and copied the Minister of Labour and Employment, dismissed claims that ASUU had not submitted its audited financial returns for over five years as required by the law.

While insisting that the Union had submitted all its financial reports up till 2021, the NLC alleged that ASUU had submitted its financial reports twice, but that the reports were deliberately rejected. The letter partly reads: “We understand that ASUU has responded to your query to submit its Annual Financial Report and Audited Accounts within 72 hours.

ASUU responded to the query through their letter dated September 9 2022. In the letter, the union posited that it had submitted the Annual Financial Returns and Audited Accounts for 2014, 2015, 2016 and 2017. ASUU also averred that the union has now rendered the account for 2018, 2019, 2020, and 2021 as at 9 September 2022. “We understand that due to disruptions occasioned by the COVID-19 pandemic, the union was unable to fill these reports immediatety the financial documents were prepared and available for filing. We also understand that regardless of the COVID-19 disruptions, the union had paid for statutory required filling fees.

