News Top Stories

NLC warns FG to stop move to deregister ASUU

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa Comment(0)

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has warned the federal government to desist from its perceived moves of withdrawing the registration license of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) over non-submission of its audited financial returns for five years. President of NLC, Comrade Ayuba Wabba, in a letter dated September 2022, addressed to the Registrar of Trade Unions and copied the Minister of Labour and Employment, dismissed claims that ASUU had not submitted its audited financial returns for over five years as required by the law.

While insisting that the Union had submitted all its financial reports up till 2021, the NLC alleged that ASUU had submitted its financial reports twice, but that the reports were deliberately rejected. The letter partly reads: “We understand that ASUU has responded to your query to submit its Annual Financial Report and Audited Accounts within 72 hours.

ASUU responded to the query through their letter dated September 9 2022. In the letter, the union posited that it had submitted the Annual Financial Returns and Audited Accounts for 2014, 2015, 2016 and 2017. ASUU also averred that the union has now rendered the account for 2018, 2019, 2020, and 2021 as at 9 September 2022. “We understand that due to disruptions occasioned by the COVID-19 pandemic, the union was unable to fill these reports immediatety the financial documents were prepared and available for filing. We also understand that regardless of the COVID-19 disruptions, the union had paid for statutory required filling fees.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Study links leisure to lower risk of death

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi

Older adults who participated weekly in many different types of leisure time activities, such as walking for exercise, jogging, swimming laps, or playing tennis, may have a lower risk of death from any cause, as well as death from cardiovascular (CVD) disease and cancer. These are the findings of a new study led by researchers […]
News

Onaiyekan: Nigeria not paradise, but not hell

Posted on Author Philip Nyam, Abuja

Emeritus Archbishop of the Catholic Archdiocese of Abuja, His Eminence John Cardinal Onaiyekan has advised youths in the country against embarking on dangerous journeys in the search of greener pastures saying Nigeria may be tough but still manageable. Onaiyekan, who gave the advice in his Sunday homily at Catholic Church of the Assumption, Asokoro declared […]
News

Kidnapped man 65, dies after family paid N1.2m ransom

Posted on Author mmanuel Masha Port Harcourt

  A 65-year-old man, who was kidnapped, has died after his abductors delayed his release even after his wife had paid the sum of N1. 2 million demanded by the man’s abductors.   The victim, Sokari Braide, according to the spokesman of the Rivers State Police Command, Nnamdi Omoni, was kidnapped on August 8, 2020, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica