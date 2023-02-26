News Top Stories

NLC: We’ll hold INEC laible for election anomalies

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa ABUJA Comment(0)

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), has said it would hold the Independent National Election Commission (INEC) responsible for all cases of anomaly associated with this year’s election.
The Congress noted that INEC had enough time and resources to ensure the errors recorded in past elections were not repeated, thereby disenfranchising eligible voters this year.
It expressed disappointment over reports of electoral violence, ballot snatching, voters suppression, late arrival of electoral officials and materials recorded in some parts of the country.
President of the NLC, Comrade Joe Ajaero, in a statement yesterday in Abuja, noted that although Nigerians went to the polls with high hopes of a far better election, current realities showed that the ills of electioneering in Nigeria have not been corrected and dealt with to ensure a more credible and valid election.
He said: “The report reaching us thus far from around the country is contrary to the high hopes which we have earlier had for today’s exercise.
“The experiences of yesterday ought to have prepared INEC to conduct a better election this year. We had hoped that voting materials would reach their destinations on time, so that the various time frames would be strictly adhered to preventing the disenfranchisement of potential voters. Report reaching us paints a rather frightening picture that in many areas around the country, as late as 12 Noon; voting materials were yet to get to the Polling Units.
“We are worried of the Reports of manifest incidences of violence in some Polling units and areas where activities of thugs are pronounced even in the presence of Security agencies. INEC ought to ensure that voters performed their rights in secrecy to avoid exposing them to the violence that has been reported.
“The sanctity of the ballot must be protected and this will not be the case if the Police and INEC officials fail to perform their duties to Nigerians. Guidelines for Voting must be followed to protect the rights of voters at the Polling units guaranteeing that their choices remain private. This builds confidence and ensures large turnout in the election.
“INEC must deal with the Voter suppression and Ballot Box snatching that is going on in some parts of the country. If voters are beaten at the Polling Units, the signal to other voters is to stay at home and not vote.

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

