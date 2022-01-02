News Top Stories

NLC: We’ll resist FG’s antipeople policies in 2022

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa Abuja Comment(0)

The Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC), has vowed to resist all Federal Government’s policies that would inflict more pains on the citizenry.

 

The NLC in a New Year message signed by its President, Comrade Ayuba Wabba, yesterday in Abuja, specifically warned that the Union would not standby and allow the Federal Government go ahead with its plans to increase the price of fuel and electricity, as such moves would affect the living standard of the people.

 

While raising concerns about ”the deceit and duplicity associated with the politics of petrol price increase” by successive Nigerian governments, the NLC noted that it was a a shame that Nigeria remains the only OPEC country not refining her own crude oil.

 

Wabba noted that the socio- economic pains inflicted by the unprecedented lockdown in 2020 continued to manifest throughout 2021, adding that the evident trails of the huge dislocation  could be easily identified in the escalation and hyperinflation of basic goods and services.

He said: “Our argument has been that there is a limit to the imposition of hardship and suffering on the fragile shoulders of the Nigerian people.

 

‘It is gratifying that amidst the deteriorating conditions of living, Organized Labour was able to rise up to ensure that the masses of our people were not completely run over by market forces enabled by the anti-people policies of government and at the whims of shylock capitalists.

 

”Still, the government is not relenting in its determination to push through further increases in the pump price of petrol and which as usual had been dubbed as “removal of petrol subsidy. ”Well, Organized Labour has made its position clear on this matter. We have told government in very clear terms that Nigerians have suffered enough and will not endure more punishment by way of further petrol and electricity price increases.

 

”The truth is that the perennial increase by government of the pump price of petrol is actually a transfer of government failure and inability to effectively govern to the poor masses of our country.

 

”We are talking of the failure of government to manage Nigeria’s four oil refineries and inability to build new ones more than 30 years after the last petrochemical refinery in Port Harcourt was commissioned; the failure to rein in smuggling; and the failure to determine empirically the quantity of petrol consumed in Nigeria.

 

”The shame takes a gory dimension with the fact that Nigeria is the only OPEC country that cannot refine her own crude oil.”

 

On the N30,000 National minimum wage signed into law in 2019, organised labour hailed the South West states, but calls for industrial action in Zamfara which lags behind in the North west states, Taraba in the North East, Benue and Kogi in North Central, Cross River in South South and Abia and Imo states which remain thorns in the flesh workers in the South East.

 

It, however, warned state governors starving pensioners and workers of their entitlement and the new minimum wage respectively, to desist from forcing them into more poverty.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Ohanaeze lauds Buhari, INEC, others over hitch-free Edo poll

Posted on Author Kenneth Ofoma ENUGU

Pan-Igbo socio-cultural organization, Ohanaeze Ndigbo has commended President Muhammadu Buhari, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and the security agencies for ensuring fair, credible and transparent governorship election in Edo State last Saturday. The group said that the Edo election has shown that Nigeria would have credible elections or otherwise depending on the political  will […]
News

AE-FUNAI inaugurates committee on vision 2031

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Vice-Chancellor of Alex Ekwueme Federal University Ndufu-Alike, Ebonyi State, Prof, Sunday Elom, yesterday, constituted a 13-member committee on the university’s 10-year development plan also known as AEFUNAI Vision 2031. Elom, who disclosed that the management of the university selected the best hands to do the work, added that the choice of members of the […]
Top Stories

Twitter ban: FG summons US, UK envoys, others over comments

Posted on Author Reporter

The Federal Government has summoned the envoys of the United States, United Kingdom, Canada and the European Union in Nigeria over their recent comments on the suspension of microblogging site Twitter in the West African Country. This was contained in an invitation to journalists issued on Monday morning by Kimiebi Ebienfa of the Crisis Monitoring […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica