NLC: We’ll resist FG’s antipeople policies in 2022

The Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC), has vowed to resist all Federal Government’s policies that would inflict more pains on the citizenry.

The NLC in a New Year message signed by its President, Comrade Ayuba Wabba, yesterday in Abuja, specifically warned that the Union would not standby and allow the Federal Government go ahead with its plans to increase the price of fuel and electricity, as such moves would affect the living standard of the people.

While raising concerns about ”the deceit and duplicity associated with the politics of petrol price increase” by successive Nigerian governments, the NLC noted that it was a a shame that Nigeria remains the only OPEC country not refining her own crude oil.

Wabba noted that the socio- economic pains inflicted by the unprecedented lockdown in 2020 continued to manifest throughout 2021, adding that the evident trails of the huge dislocation could be easily identified in the escalation and hyperinflation of basic goods and services.

He said: “Our argument has been that there is a limit to the imposition of hardship and suffering on the fragile shoulders of the Nigerian people.

‘It is gratifying that amidst the deteriorating conditions of living, Organized Labour was able to rise up to ensure that the masses of our people were not completely run over by market forces enabled by the anti-people policies of government and at the whims of shylock capitalists.

”Still, the government is not relenting in its determination to push through further increases in the pump price of petrol and which as usual had been dubbed as “removal of petrol subsidy. ”Well, Organized Labour has made its position clear on this matter. We have told government in very clear terms that Nigerians have suffered enough and will not endure more punishment by way of further petrol and electricity price increases.

”The truth is that the perennial increase by government of the pump price of petrol is actually a transfer of government failure and inability to effectively govern to the poor masses of our country.

”We are talking of the failure of government to manage Nigeria’s four oil refineries and inability to build new ones more than 30 years after the last petrochemical refinery in Port Harcourt was commissioned; the failure to rein in smuggling; and the failure to determine empirically the quantity of petrol consumed in Nigeria.

”The shame takes a gory dimension with the fact that Nigeria is the only OPEC country that cannot refine her own crude oil.”

On the N30,000 National minimum wage signed into law in 2019, organised labour hailed the South West states, but calls for industrial action in Zamfara which lags behind in the North west states, Taraba in the North East, Benue and Kogi in North Central, Cross River in South South and Abia and Imo states which remain thorns in the flesh workers in the South East.

It, however, warned state governors starving pensioners and workers of their entitlement and the new minimum wage respectively, to desist from forcing them into more poverty.

