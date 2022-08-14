News Top Stories

NLC writes Buhari, recommends 50% salary increase

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa ABUJA Comment(0)

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), has called on the Federal Government to consider increasing workers salaries by 50 percent, rather than its proposed 22 percent, given the increase in tariff, devaluation of the naira and high cost of living.

This was contained in a letter addressed to President Muhammadu Buhari and sighted by newsmen during the weekend in Abuja, criticising recommendations put forward by tge Nigerian Governors Forum (NGF) to the Federal Government, on how best to save the country from economic collapse

The letter which was signed by President of the NLC, Comrade Ayuba Wabba, faulted the NGF’s proposed elimination of PMS- recovery estimated at N6-7 trillion, early retirement of civil servants from age 50 and above, a final stop to fuel, implementation of the reviewed Oronsaye’s Report which suggests ending financing which suggests ending financing of government’s budgetary expenditures,

The Governors had also proposed elimination of capping Social Investment Programme (SIP) and National Poverty Reduction with Growth Strategy budgeted at N200 billion amongst many other recommendations which was described by labour as insensitive, hypocritical and selfish.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Apapa-Oshodi-Ojota-Oworonshoki road to be completed in Dec

Posted on Author Anna Oboho ABUJA

The Federal Government has given a timeline for the completion of the Apapa-Oshodi-Ojota- Oworonsoki expressway project.   The government said the reconstruction/rehabilitation of the expressway, which was inaugurated by President Muhammadu Buhari in November 2018, to resolve the Apapa traffic gridlock, would be completed within nine to 10 months.   This disclosure was made by […]
News

How FG rejected offer to end insecurity in Nigeria – Fr Mbaka reacts

Posted on Author Kenneth Ofoma, Enugu

Catholic Priest and Spiritual Director of Adoration Ministry, Enugu, Fr. Ejike Mbaka at the weekend disclosed that the current worsening insecurity in the country would long have been stemmed but the refusal of the Federal Government to engage the security firm he recommended to it.   Speaking in a reaction to an allegation by the […]
News

Buhari death rumour: Court Martial frees General, two years after

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani

A Special Court Martial sitting at the Command Officers’ Mess, Asokoro, Abuja, has discharged and acquitted Brig Gen LYM Hassan, over allegations of spreading false rumour of President Muhammadu Buhari’s purported death in 2017. This happened when President Buhari was receiving treatment at an undisclosed hospital in London, the United Kingdom (UK). The one-star General […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica