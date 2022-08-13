News

NLC writes Buhari, recommends 50% salary increase

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa, Abuja

…criticises NGF’s recommendations to FG on economy collapse

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), has called on th Federal Government to consider increasing workers salaries by 50 percent, rather than its proposed 22 percent, given the increase in tariff, devaluation of the naira and high cost of living.

This was contained in a letter addressed to President Muhammadu Buhari and sighted by newsmen during the weekend in Abuja, criticising recommendations put forward by the Nigerian Governors Forum (NGF) to the Federal Government, on how best to save the country from economic collapse

The letter, which was signed by President of the NLC, Comrade Ayuba Wabba, faulted the NGF’s proposed elimination of PMS- recovery estimated at N6-7 trillion, early retirement of civil servants from age 50 and above, a final stop to fuel, implementation of the reviewed Oronsaye’s Report which suggests ending financing of government’s budgetary expenditures amongst others.

The governors had also proposed elimination of capping Social Investment Programme (SIP) and National Poverty Reduction with Growth Strategy budgeted at N200 billion amongst many other recommendations which was described by labour as insensitive, hypocritical and selfish.

 

