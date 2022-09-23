NLC writes FG over plot to deregister ASUU

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), has warned the Federal Government to desist from it’s alleged moves of withdrawing the registration license of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), over non-submission of its audited financial returns for over five years.

President of NLC, Comrade Ayuba Wabba in the letter dated September 22, 2022 and addressed to the Registrar of Trade Unions and copied the Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr. Chris Ngige, dismissed claims that ASUU had not submitted its audited financial returns for over five years as required by the law.

While insisting that the Union had submitted all its financial reports up till 2021, the NLC alleged that ASUU had submitted its financial reports twice, but the reports were deliberately rejected.

The letter partly reads: “We understand that ASUU has responded to your query to submit its Annual Financial Report and Audited Accounts within 72 hours. ASUU responded to the query through their letter dated September 9, 2022. In the letter, the union posited that it had submitted the Annual Financial Returns and Audited Accounts for 2014, 2015, 2016 and 2017. ASUU also averred that the union has now rendered the account for 2018, 2019, 2020, and 2021 as at 9 September 2022.

“We understand that due to disruptions occasioned by the COVID-19 pandemic, the union was unable to fill these reports immediatety the financial documents were prepared and available for filing. We also understand that regardless of the COVID-19 disruptions, the union had paid for statutory required filling fees.

“Given the current stalemate, we write to implore you to use your good offices to accept and the Annual Financial Returns and Audited Accounts by ASUU in accordance with the provisions of Section 37(1)of the Trade Union Act CAP TILFN 2004.”

The President of ASUU, Professor Emmanuel Osodeke, had earlier written to the Registrar of Trade Unions, intimating him of the development.

“In a letter dated September 9, 2022, entitled Re: Non-rendition to annual financial returns and audited accounts, Professor Osodeke, among others, I wish to draw your attention to the fact that, on receipt of the letter under reference, the Union submitted the Annual Financial Returns and Audited Accounts for 2014, 2015, 2016, and 2017 to your office.

“Therefore, the union did not fail, neglect or refuse to render its Annual Financial Returns and Audited Accounts as prescribed by the Law. “Meanwhile, the Union has now rendered the account for 2018, 2019, 2020 and 2021 . within the seventy-two (72) hours given by your office as at today 9 September, 2022.”

