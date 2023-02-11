NLC’ll work for Obi, other Labour Party candidates

News Top Stories

The newly elected President of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Comrade Joe Ajaero has stated that the organized labour would reject any proposal by government to remove subsidy payment on premium motor spirit popularly called petrol before the Federal Government repairs the comatose refineries.

This coming just as he stated that Ajaero stated these during a Channel’s Television magazine programme, ‘Hard Copy’ monitored in Lagos on Friday just as he also accused the government of gross hypocrisy regarding its position of the state of the nation’s economy. “They came around to tell us that they have deregulated kerosene, that they have deregulated diesel in the past. What we saw was that (the price) of diesel now went up to N800 and something. If that is what they are trying to do with the price of PMS, we will resist them.

“Their lies are now open because they told us that when they deregulate the price of PMS, it would be cheaper. It is impossible. Since they did those of kerosene and diesel, the situation had been worse. So if that is what they want to practice under the guise of removing subsidy. “If their removal of the subsidy on PMS is the increase by 300 or 400 per cent in the price of PMS, they will have the organized labour to contend with.

It doesn’t really matter the party (in power). The labour movement is clear on this.” He said. He added that the appropriate organs of the party would meet at the end of the week to consider what action would be taken on the prevailing fuel and Naira redesigning crises. On the twin issues of currency redesigning and non-availability of fuel, he said, “The appropriate organs of the Congress will meet towards the end of the week to take decision on these issues. The current situation in the country is not acceptable and the organized labour must not be seen to be aloof while Nigerians daily suffer.”

He stated that though the congress would work assiduously for the success of the Labour Party at the forthcoming general election, members are at liberty to join any political party of their choice. “The Labour Party is the party of the NLC. As I sit here, the certificate of registration is here with me in the office. We will work for the success of the party at the forthcoming election. That however does preclude any Nigerian worker from joining any party of their choice.” He said.

 

