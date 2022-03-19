News

Nlemchukwu Godswill: At KachiPlug Customers Satisfaction Remains Our Priority

The Founder/Chief Executive Officer, KachiPlug Nlemchukwu Godswill Onyedikachi, has said that the main priority for every staff in the Company is to always ensure customer satisfaction.

This, he said, is crucial for every forward-thinking organisation such as KachiPlug, as the customer remains the undisputed employer.

Nlemchukwu Godswill Onyedikachi took time to appreciate he’s staff who have worked towards satisfying their customers; and urged them not to rest on their oars.While emphasising the need for continuous excellent service delivery to customers, he said that KachiPlug has in the last few years embarked on a journey to ensure Excellence, Enterprise, and Execution, which is achievable when an institution focuses primarily on satisfying its customers.

He said, “As we continue our journey to becoming Africa’s Global Cryptocurrency Exchange Company, I would like us to recommit ourselves to the service of our customers, bearing in mind that they are indeed our Undisputed Employer!

“I applaud those of you who have consistently dedicated yourselves to providing our customers with quality service that positions KachiPlug as the Crypto Currency Exchange Trading Platform of choice.

To become a unique leader in Digital Asset Trading in Africa.
We are committed to ensuring fast and secure online transactions and becoming a leading provider of digital assets trading and exchange in Africa has been our centralized vision. We are ready with every intention, tool, skill, and technique to accomplish such pre-defined objectives, while we are also fully devoted to prove the best customer experience and have implemented various efforts to safeguard them earnestly.

KachiPLug helps freelancers, Data entry workers, Captcha workers, Data Conversation workers, Domain and site flippers, and other various digital service providers get/receive their payments. Where they are unable to do much for one reason or the other and pay them either in Dollars, Pounds, Euros, or their local currency.

Aside from the fact that we buy, or exchange E-currencies, we also assist our clients to professionally open legitimate E-currency accounts such as PayPal and the likes while we as well usually counsel and advise people regarding E-currency accounts.

 

