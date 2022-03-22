Nlemchukwu Godswill Onyedikachi Founder KachiPlug Exchange Graduates From Unizik with Flying Colours

As the Thursday joy got more intense both on the graduate (Newly) and a host of many guests. The day is finally here, it’s graduation Day.

The hardwork, long-night and tears ( lots of tears) have brought all graduating students right here to this moment.

The excitement on the Faces of graduates, th fresh breathe of accomplishments; “finally we did it” was the unanimous word of the day.

All the hard work is done and now it’s time for an entire arena to recognise an awesome accomplishments of various graduating students. It’s an expression of great joy as Nlemchukwu Godswill Onyedikachi the Founder of kachiplug Exchange who is one of the graduating Students From Nnamdi Azikiwe University Popularly Know as Unizik.

One of the latest graduate of Nnamdi Azikiwe university Awka, founder of kachiplug Exchange Mr Nlemchukwu Godswill Onyedikachi has expressed joy as he graduates with good grades. In his words “Academics Excellence can always be achieved when we out in the the right efforts”. Recalling the sleepless nights and dedicated time to studies be added.



How time flies, few years back, I was in my 100L almost confused on what the higher institution learning was all about, whenever I try to envision myself being a graduate, I’m not sure what to expect, that’s all up in the wind.But I came, I saw and I conquered and now I am graduate and an alumni of Nnamdi Azikiwe university. There is no substitute for hardwork and passionate study, if anyone wishes to graduate well. There are plenty academy challenges, coupled with low level of learning facilities, once you find excuses, you will surely see one but once you are passionate about your Academics and academic success then there’s no limit to what you can achieve.

Success in everything requires dedicated effort and a conscious mind of success to achieve it Nlemchukwu Added.

Recalling the stressful times of study I faced as an undergraduate, I never allowed such stress to take my mind off of the sources I wanted to achieve in my academic pursuit. Indeed it there was trying times, doubts, and fears in sometimes but I was resilient in my pursuit for good academic grades and today I can proudly say all the persistent was worth it.

Like I earlier said, there is no substitute for hard work and passionate study if anyone wants to be successful and come out with flying colours, You must be ready to put in the needed work even when you don’t feel like doing it; there are trying times, challenges in and out of campus but the driving notion should superceed all other temporary pressure and tension. Hold on still, and let your mind be fixed to the finish line (Graduation). don’t forget your reason for being a student, among which is you graduating well Nlemchukwu Godswill Onyedikachi Added.

To all the undergraduate, don’t forget the primary reason you’re on campus; read your books, make notes, do assignment all these are keys and steps towards achieving academic excellence.

I want to specially thank God almighty for everything.

my appreciation goes out to my parents, my siblings, my lecturers, my friends and everyone that was an instruments to my academic success.

To my humble self I say thank you for not allowing all the pressure have a negative effect on my academics like it has done to others.

