NLNG accounts: Reps reject NNPC's response on $20.3bn withdrawals

Explanation by the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) on the audit query on the alleged $20.3 billion illegal withdrawals from the Nigerian Liquefied Natural Gas (NLNG) dividends account has been rejected by the House of Representatives.

 

The public accounts committee (PAC) chairman, Hon. Wole Oke (PDP, Osun), who announced this yesterday at the continuation of investigation into the matter, said the committee has formally requested for all records on the withdrawals from the account and the utilisation of the fund from inception to date.

 

The committee’s request is contained in a letter with Reference No: HR/PAC/ SCO5/9NASS/QUE.9/974, dated 7th December, 2020 signed by its chairman, Hon. Oluwole Oke and addressed to the NNPC Group Managing Director, Mele Kyari, and acknowledged on the 10th December, 2020.

 

The letter read: “I refer to your presentation on the above subject matter at a session with the committee on Thursday, 3rd December, 2020 confirming the withdrawal of the sum of $20.3 billion from the account by NNPC. “In view of the above, you are to furnish all records of the withdrawals from the account and the utilisation of the fund from inception to date.”

 

The NNPC had earlier responded to the query from the Office of the Auditor General of the Federation on the illegal withdrawal of $20.3 billion from the NLNG account, which was forwarded to it by the committee.

 

The corporation had, in a communication with Reference No: GMD.49 dated 30th October, 2020 and signed by the Chief Financial Officer of the NNPC, Umar Ajiya Isa gave the breakdown of the receipts and disbursements from NNPC NLNG dividend account from inception to date.

 

But the committee said it was not satisfied with the explanation.

 

The letter read: “In line with government’s directive on the implementation of the Treasury Single Account (TSA), the NLNG dividends go into the CBN/ NNPC NLNG depository USD account domiciled with Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN

