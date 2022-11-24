Health

NLNG begins commissioning of university teaching hospital projects

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi Comment(0)

Nigeria LNG (NLNG) Limited has begun the commissioning of Phase 1 projects in its multi-billion-naira Hospital Support Programme (NLNG HSP) with the opening of a maternity centre at the University of Abuja Teaching Hospital (UATH), Gwagwalada. The Company will also commission new Intensive Care Units (ICUs) at the University of Benin Teaching Hospital (UBTH) and the Niger Delta University Teaching Hospital (NDUTH) in 2022 as part of the first phase of its HSP programme. Six hospitals were selected in the first phase.

The NLNG HSP targets 12 hospitals from the six geographical zones in the country. Other projects in the first phase due for commissioning early 2023 include an Occupational Therapy and Neuromodulation Rehabilitation Centre at the Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital (AKTH), an Obstetrics & Gynecology Ward at the Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH), and a Neurosurgical & Stroke Centre at the University of Calabar Teaching Hospital (UCTH).

Dignitaries at the event include the Minister of Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire, represented by the Director of Hospital Services, Dr. B.O Alonge; NLNG’s Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Philip Mshelbila; NLNG’s Deputy Managing Director, Mr Olalekan Ogunleye; UATH Chief Medical Director, Professor Bissallah Ekele; Chairperson, Senate Committee on Women Affairs, Senator Betty Apiafi; Chairman House of Representative Committee on Health, Yusuf Tanko Sununu; the General Manager, External Relations and Sustainable Development, NLNG, Mr. Andy Odeh, among others. Commissioning the maternity centre, Ehanire, commended NLNG for the partnership and commitment to raising the level of healthcare delivery in the country. He said NLNG’s contribution of a Modern Maternity and Child Centre to UATH was in line with the principles of universal health coverage (UHC).

He also called for more partnerships in the sector to fill gaps in healthcare delivery. Speaking on NLNG’s commitment to Hospital Support Programme, NLNG’s MD, Dr. Philip Mshelbila, said the programme was conceived following the Company’s COVID-19 intervention and its concern over the increasing pressure on the healthcare facilities in the country. He stated that the goal of the project was to boost the tertiary healthcare delivery system in 12 University Teaching Hospitals in the six geopolitical zones in the country, with attendant impacts on medical research and retention of in-country medical expertise.

“First hand, we have seen how investment in the health sector can change the face of healthcare delivery in Nigeria. We contributed significantly to fighting COVID-19 through the NNPC and other Oil and Gas Industry Partners COVID-19 Intervention Programme by donating numerous intensive care medical equipment to medical facilities across the country. At the Federal Medical Centre Yola, for instance, the equipment came in handy for the successful separation of a set of conjoined twins. This feat brought us at NLNG a lot of satisfaction as we saw the impact that our donation made in the lives of those innocent children and others who would utilise the equipment. We believe we can expand this impact by investing more in facilities across the country,” he said.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Health

PSN advocates early diagnosis to curb hepatitis

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi

Pharmacists under the auspices of Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria (PSN) has urged Nigerians to screen regularly for hepatitis with a view to curb rising incidence of the disease. President of PSN, Mazi Sam Ohuabunwa said the high number of Nigerians that succumb to the disease prompted the intervention of the PSN. Ohuabunwa spoke at a […]
Health

Me Cure acquires PET CT scan to achieve faster cancer diagnoses, treatment

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi

Against the backdrop of the high number of new cases of cancer in Nigeria and the massive loss of lives from the disease, Me Cure Healthcare Limited, a leading healthcare centre in Nigeria, has invested in a PET CT scan, a revolutionised medical diagnosis equipment in Nigeria. The Chairman of MECURE, Mr Udani Samir disclosed […]
Health

Increasing oxygen treatment access curbs U-5 deaths – Expert

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi

Taking vital data for health indicators has for long been the standard practice for the treatment of patients seeking care services. The health checks conducted on patients mostly: blood pressure, blood sugar, temperature level are key guide for treatment, now the facilities where an additional important check, the blood oxygen status can be accessed, is […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica