NLNG begins commissioning of university teaching hospital projects

Nigeria LNG (NLNG) Limited has begun the commissioning of Phase 1 projects in its multi-billion-naira Hospital Support Programme (NLNG HSP) with the opening of a maternity centre at the University of Abuja Teaching Hospital (UATH), Gwagwalada. The Company will also commission new Intensive Care Units (ICUs) at the University of Benin Teaching Hospital (UBTH) and the Niger Delta University Teaching Hospital (NDUTH) in 2022 as part of the first phase of its HSP programme. Six hospitals were selected in the first phase.

The NLNG HSP targets 12 hospitals from the six geographical zones in the country. Other projects in the first phase due for commissioning early 2023 include an Occupational Therapy and Neuromodulation Rehabilitation Centre at the Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital (AKTH), an Obstetrics & Gynecology Ward at the Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH), and a Neurosurgical & Stroke Centre at the University of Calabar Teaching Hospital (UCTH).

Dignitaries at the event include the Minister of Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire, represented by the Director of Hospital Services, Dr. B.O Alonge; NLNG’s Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Philip Mshelbila; NLNG’s Deputy Managing Director, Mr Olalekan Ogunleye; UATH Chief Medical Director, Professor Bissallah Ekele; Chairperson, Senate Committee on Women Affairs, Senator Betty Apiafi; Chairman House of Representative Committee on Health, Yusuf Tanko Sununu; the General Manager, External Relations and Sustainable Development, NLNG, Mr. Andy Odeh, among others. Commissioning the maternity centre, Ehanire, commended NLNG for the partnership and commitment to raising the level of healthcare delivery in the country. He said NLNG’s contribution of a Modern Maternity and Child Centre to UATH was in line with the principles of universal health coverage (UHC).

He also called for more partnerships in the sector to fill gaps in healthcare delivery. Speaking on NLNG’s commitment to Hospital Support Programme, NLNG’s MD, Dr. Philip Mshelbila, said the programme was conceived following the Company’s COVID-19 intervention and its concern over the increasing pressure on the healthcare facilities in the country. He stated that the goal of the project was to boost the tertiary healthcare delivery system in 12 University Teaching Hospitals in the six geopolitical zones in the country, with attendant impacts on medical research and retention of in-country medical expertise.

“First hand, we have seen how investment in the health sector can change the face of healthcare delivery in Nigeria. We contributed significantly to fighting COVID-19 through the NNPC and other Oil and Gas Industry Partners COVID-19 Intervention Programme by donating numerous intensive care medical equipment to medical facilities across the country. At the Federal Medical Centre Yola, for instance, the equipment came in handy for the successful separation of a set of conjoined twins. This feat brought us at NLNG a lot of satisfaction as we saw the impact that our donation made in the lives of those innocent children and others who would utilise the equipment. We believe we can expand this impact by investing more in facilities across the country,” he said.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...